Andrews, Beard lead FIU past Webber International 110-84

November 7, 2018 10:17 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — DeVon Andrews scored 23 points and Brian Beard Jr. added 20 with four steals, leading five players into double-figure scoring as Florida International defeated NAIA Webber International 110-84 Wednesday night.

Andrews made 9 of 13 shots, including both he put up from 3-point distance, while Beard added nine assists, four steals and six rebounds. Ty Jacob scored 19 points with four 3-pointers, Isaiah Banks and Antonio Daye Jr. scored 14 each, Daye adding eight rebounds.

Malik Morrow hit four 3-pointers and grabbed five boards, Garrett Woodmansee tossed in three treys and added six rebounds as the pair scored 14 points each to lead the Warriors. Webber International out-rebounded FIU 52-50.

The Panthers scored 32 points off 26 Webber International turnovers, had 16 steals and blocked seven shots.

FIU dominated the paint, outscoring the Warriors 70-32 and held a 33-4 advantage on fast-break points.

