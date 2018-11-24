Listen Live Sports

Anigwe powers No. 18 Cal women past San Diego, 70-53

November 24, 2018 9:49 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kristine Anigwe scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the No. 18 California women capped its San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament by beating the host Toreros, 70-53 on Saturday.

Sydney Shepard hit a 3-pointer with :01 left in the first half to pull San Diego even at intermission, 29-29.

Asha Thomas made two layups and Jaelyn Brown hit two free throws to push Cal into a 37-30 advantage early in the third quarter and an Anigwe jumper with 2:15 left made it 44-34. Alaysia Styles’ jumper as time expired at the end of the period made it 51-37.

Anigwe hit 10 of 16 from the field and 5 of 10 from the line and was the lone Bear to reach double figures, but Cal had 10 players figure in the scoring and got 24 points from its bench.

Madison Pollock put up 19 points for San Diego (2-3), with Sydney Hunter adding 13.

Cal improved to 6-0 to start the season.

