Anigwe’s 20-20 game leads No. 24 California women to win

November 11, 2018 8:21 pm
 
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Kristine Anigwe scored 24 points and grabbed 22 rebounds for her second career 20-20 game, and No. 24 California beat Penn State 75-58 on Sunday.

Anigwe, who had 37 points and 13 rebounds on Tuesday, was 9 of 18 from the field with eight offensive rebounds in just 23 minutes. It was her 43rd career double-double.

Last November, Anigwe had 28 points and a career-high 25 rebounds at Brown, one rebound shy of tying Cal’s single-game record, to become the only Division I women’s basketball player in the last three years to have 25-plus points and 25-plus rebounds in the same game.

Jaelyn Brown scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half and Asha Thomas had 11 for California (2-0). The Golden Bears went on a 15-2 run to close the third quarter to take control.

Siyeh Frazier led Penn State (1-1) with 17 points. Alisia Smith had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

