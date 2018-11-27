AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Orleans Saints (12)
|10
|1
|0
|384
|1
|2. Los Angeles Rams
|10
|1
|0
|372
|2
|3. Kansas City Chiefs
|9
|2
|0
|358
|3
|4. New England Patriots
|8
|3
|0
|349
|4
|5. Chicago Bears
|8
|3
|0
|330
|6
|6. Los Angeles Chargers
|8
|3
|0
|318
|8
|7. Houston Texans
|8
|3
|0
|315
|7
|8. Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|3
|1
|306
|5
|9. Minnesota Vikings
|6
|4
|1
|290
|10
|10. Seattle Seahawks
|6
|5
|0
|269
|11
|11. Indianapolis Colts
|6
|5
|0
|255
|12
|12. Dallas Cowboys
|6
|5
|0
|247
|14
|13. Baltimore Ravens
|6
|5
|0
|235
|15
|14. Carolina Panthers
|6
|5
|0
|234
|9
|15. Washington Redskins
|6
|5
|0
|206
|13
|16. Denver Broncos
|5
|6
|0
|197
|18
|17. Philadelphia Eagles
|5
|6
|0
|195
|21
|18. Tennessee Titans
|5
|6
|0
|183
|17
|19. Green Bay Packers
|4
|6
|1
|177
|16
|20. Cleveland Browns
|4
|6
|1
|155
|24
|21. Miami Dolphins
|5
|6
|0
|144
|20
|22. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|7
|0
|133
|21
|23. Detroit Lions
|4
|7
|0
|115
|23
|24. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|6
|0
|112
|19
|25. Buffalo Bills
|4
|7
|0
|94
|28
|26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|7
|0
|91
|27
|27. New York Giants
|3
|8
|0
|77
|26
|28. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|8
|0
|70
|25
|29. New York Jets
|3
|8
|0
|51
|29
|30. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|9
|0
|30
|30
|31. Oakland Raiders
|2
|9
|0
|28
|31
|32. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|9
|0
|16
|32
___
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.