AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New Orleans Saints (12) 10 1 0 384 1 2. Los Angeles Rams 10 1 0 372 2 3. Kansas City Chiefs 9 2 0 358 3 4. New England Patriots 8 3 0 349 4 5. Chicago Bears 8 3 0 330 6 6. Los Angeles Chargers 8 3 0 318 8 7. Houston Texans 8 3 0 315 7 8. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 3 1 306 5 9. Minnesota Vikings 6 4 1 290 10 10. Seattle Seahawks 6 5 0 269 11 11. Indianapolis Colts 6 5 0 255 12 12. Dallas Cowboys 6 5 0 247 14 13. Baltimore Ravens 6 5 0 235 15 14. Carolina Panthers 6 5 0 234 9 15. Washington Redskins 6 5 0 206 13 16. Denver Broncos 5 6 0 197 18 17. Philadelphia Eagles 5 6 0 195 21 18. Tennessee Titans 5 6 0 183 17 19. Green Bay Packers 4 6 1 177 16 20. Cleveland Browns 4 6 1 155 24 21. Miami Dolphins 5 6 0 144 20 22. Atlanta Falcons 4 7 0 133 21 23. Detroit Lions 4 7 0 115 23 24. Cincinnati Bengals 5 6 0 112 19 25. Buffalo Bills 4 7 0 94 28 26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 7 0 91 27 27. New York Giants 3 8 0 77 26 28. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 8 0 70 25 29. New York Jets 3 8 0 51 29 30. San Francisco 49ers 2 9 0 30 30 31. Oakland Raiders 2 9 0 28 31 32. Arizona Cardinals 2 9 0 16 32

