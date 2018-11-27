Listen Live Sports

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

November 27, 2018 1:16 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. New Orleans Saints (12) 10 1 0 384 1
2. Los Angeles Rams 10 1 0 372 2
3. Kansas City Chiefs 9 2 0 358 3
4. New England Patriots 8 3 0 349 4
5. Chicago Bears 8 3 0 330 6
6. Los Angeles Chargers 8 3 0 318 8
7. Houston Texans 8 3 0 315 7
8. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 3 1 306 5
9. Minnesota Vikings 6 4 1 290 10
10. Seattle Seahawks 6 5 0 269 11
11. Indianapolis Colts 6 5 0 255 12
12. Dallas Cowboys 6 5 0 247 14
13. Baltimore Ravens 6 5 0 235 15
14. Carolina Panthers 6 5 0 234 9
15. Washington Redskins 6 5 0 206 13
16. Denver Broncos 5 6 0 197 18
17. Philadelphia Eagles 5 6 0 195 21
18. Tennessee Titans 5 6 0 183 17
19. Green Bay Packers 4 6 1 177 16
20. Cleveland Browns 4 6 1 155 24
21. Miami Dolphins 5 6 0 144 20
22. Atlanta Falcons 4 7 0 133 21
23. Detroit Lions 4 7 0 115 23
24. Cincinnati Bengals 5 6 0 112 19
25. Buffalo Bills 4 7 0 94 28
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 7 0 91 27
27. New York Giants 3 8 0 77 26
28. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 8 0 70 25
29. New York Jets 3 8 0 51 29
30. San Francisco 49ers 2 9 0 30 30
31. Oakland Raiders 2 9 0 28 31
32. Arizona Cardinals 2 9 0 16 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

