AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New Orleans Saints (7) 7 1 0 377 4 2. New England Patriots (2) 7 2 0 364 3 2. Kansas City Chiefs (3) 8 1 0 364 2 4. Los Angeles Rams 8 1 0 359 1 5. Carolina Panthers 6 2 0 326 6 6. Los Angeles Chargers 6 2 0 325 5 7. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 2 1 320 7 8. Minnesota Vikings 5 3 1 287 9 9. Houston Texans 6 3 0 285 10 10. Chicago Bears 5 3 0 266 15 11. Philadelphia Eagles 4 4 0 259 13 12. Cincinnati Bengals 5 3 0 247 14 13. Seattle Seahawks 4 4 0 234 11 14. Atlanta Falcons 4 4 0 223 17 15. Washington Redskins 5 3 0 222 8 16. Green Bay Packers 3 4 1 219 12 17. Tennessee Titans 4 4 0 193 21 18. Baltimore Ravens 4 5 0 190 16 19. Miami Dolphins 5 4 0 170 20 20. Dallas Cowboys 3 5 0 144 18 21. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 5 0 142 22 22. Detroit Lions 3 5 0 131 19 23. Indianapolis Colts 3 5 0 121 24 24. Denver Broncos 3 6 0 112 23 25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 5 0 103 25 26. New York Jets 3 6 0 91 26 27. Cleveland Browns 2 6 1 70 27 28. San Francisco 49ers 2 7 0 55 31 29. Arizona Cardinals 2 6 0 52 29 30. New York Giants 1 7 0 37 30 31. Buffalo Bills 2 7 0 33 28 32. Oakland Raiders 1 7 0 15 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

