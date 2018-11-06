AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Orleans Saints (7)
|7
|1
|0
|377
|4
|2. New England Patriots (2)
|7
|2
|0
|364
|3
|2. Kansas City Chiefs (3)
|8
|1
|0
|364
|2
|4. Los Angeles Rams
|8
|1
|0
|359
|1
|5. Carolina Panthers
|6
|2
|0
|326
|6
|6. Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|2
|0
|325
|5
|7. Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|2
|1
|320
|7
|8. Minnesota Vikings
|5
|3
|1
|287
|9
|9. Houston Texans
|6
|3
|0
|285
|10
|10. Chicago Bears
|5
|3
|0
|266
|15
|11. Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|4
|0
|259
|13
|12. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|3
|0
|247
|14
|13. Seattle Seahawks
|4
|4
|0
|234
|11
|14. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|4
|0
|223
|17
|15. Washington Redskins
|5
|3
|0
|222
|8
|16. Green Bay Packers
|3
|4
|1
|219
|12
|17. Tennessee Titans
|4
|4
|0
|193
|21
|18. Baltimore Ravens
|4
|5
|0
|190
|16
|19. Miami Dolphins
|5
|4
|0
|170
|20
|20. Dallas Cowboys
|3
|5
|0
|144
|18
|21. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|5
|0
|142
|22
|22. Detroit Lions
|3
|5
|0
|131
|19
|23. Indianapolis Colts
|3
|5
|0
|121
|24
|24. Denver Broncos
|3
|6
|0
|112
|23
|25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|5
|0
|103
|25
|26. New York Jets
|3
|6
|0
|91
|26
|27. Cleveland Browns
|2
|6
|1
|70
|27
|28. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|7
|0
|55
|31
|29. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|6
|0
|52
|29
|30. New York Giants
|1
|7
|0
|37
|30
|31. Buffalo Bills
|2
|7
|0
|33
|28
|32. Oakland Raiders
|1
|7
|0
|15
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, The Sporting News
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
