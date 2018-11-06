Listen Live Sports

AP Pro32-Power Rankings

November 6, 2018 1:02 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. New Orleans Saints (7) 7 1 0 377 4
2. New England Patriots (2) 7 2 0 364 3
2. Kansas City Chiefs (3) 8 1 0 364 2
4. Los Angeles Rams 8 1 0 359 1
5. Carolina Panthers 6 2 0 326 6
6. Los Angeles Chargers 6 2 0 325 5
7. Pittsburgh Steelers 5 2 1 320 7
8. Minnesota Vikings 5 3 1 287 9
9. Houston Texans 6 3 0 285 10
10. Chicago Bears 5 3 0 266 15
11. Philadelphia Eagles 4 4 0 259 13
12. Cincinnati Bengals 5 3 0 247 14
13. Seattle Seahawks 4 4 0 234 11
14. Atlanta Falcons 4 4 0 223 17
15. Washington Redskins 5 3 0 222 8
16. Green Bay Packers 3 4 1 219 12
17. Tennessee Titans 4 4 0 193 21
18. Baltimore Ravens 4 5 0 190 16
19. Miami Dolphins 5 4 0 170 20
20. Dallas Cowboys 3 5 0 144 18
21. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 5 0 142 22
22. Detroit Lions 3 5 0 131 19
23. Indianapolis Colts 3 5 0 121 24
24. Denver Broncos 3 6 0 112 23
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 5 0 103 25
26. New York Jets 3 6 0 91 26
27. Cleveland Browns 2 6 1 70 27
28. San Francisco 49ers 2 7 0 55 31
29. Arizona Cardinals 2 6 0 52 29
30. New York Giants 1 7 0 37 30
31. Buffalo Bills 2 7 0 33 28
32. Oakland Raiders 1 7 0 15 32

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, The Sporting News

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

