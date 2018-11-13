AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Orleans Saints (10)
|8
|1
|0
|382
|1
|2. Kansas City Chiefs (2)
|9
|1
|0
|368
|2
|3. Los Angeles Rams
|9
|1
|0
|366
|4
|4. Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|2
|1
|338
|7
|5. Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|2
|0
|336
|6
|6. New England Patriots
|7
|3
|0
|331
|2
|7. Minnesota Vikings
|5
|3
|1
|296
|8
|8. Carolina Panthers
|6
|3
|0
|291
|5
|9. Houston Texans
|6
|3
|0
|290
|9
|10. Chicago Bears
|6
|3
|0
|285
|10
|11. Washington Redskins
|6
|3
|0
|261
|15
|12. Tennessee Titans
|5
|4
|0
|260
|17
|13. Green Bay Packers
|4
|4
|1
|231
|16
|14. Seattle Seahawks
|4
|5
|0
|213
|13
|15. Dallas Cowboys
|4
|5
|0
|202
|20
|16. Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|5
|0
|200
|11
|17. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|4
|0
|190
|12
|18. Indianapolis Colts
|4
|5
|0
|182
|23
|19. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|5
|0
|180
|14
|20. Baltimore Ravens
|4
|5
|0
|177
|18
|21. Miami Dolphins
|5
|5
|0
|154
|19
|22. Cleveland Browns
|3
|6
|1
|116
|27
|23. Denver Broncos
|3
|6
|0
|114
|24
|24. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|6
|0
|109
|21
|25. Detroit Lions
|3
|6
|0
|107
|22
|26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|6
|0
|87
|25
|27. Buffalo Bills
|3
|7
|0
|73
|31
|28. New York Giants
|2
|7
|0
|63
|30
|29. New York Jets
|3
|7
|0
|45
|26
|30. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|8
|0
|39
|28
|31. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|7
|0
|38
|29
|32. Oakland Raiders
|1
|8
|0
|12
|32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
