AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New Orleans Saints (10) 8 1 0 382 1 2. Kansas City Chiefs (2) 9 1 0 368 2 3. Los Angeles Rams 9 1 0 366 4 4. Pittsburgh Steelers 6 2 1 338 7 5. Los Angeles Chargers 7 2 0 336 6 6. New England Patriots 7 3 0 331 2 7. Minnesota Vikings 5 3 1 296 8 8. Carolina Panthers 6 3 0 291 5 9. Houston Texans 6 3 0 290 9 10. Chicago Bears 6 3 0 285 10 11. Washington Redskins 6 3 0 261 15 12. Tennessee Titans 5 4 0 260 17 13. Green Bay Packers 4 4 1 231 16 14. Seattle Seahawks 4 5 0 213 13 15. Dallas Cowboys 4 5 0 202 20 16. Philadelphia Eagles 4 5 0 200 11 17. Cincinnati Bengals 5 4 0 190 12 18. Indianapolis Colts 4 5 0 182 23 19. Atlanta Falcons 4 5 0 180 14 20. Baltimore Ravens 4 5 0 177 18 21. Miami Dolphins 5 5 0 154 19 22. Cleveland Browns 3 6 1 116 27 23. Denver Broncos 3 6 0 114 24 24. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 6 0 109 21 25. Detroit Lions 3 6 0 107 22 26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 6 0 87 25 27. Buffalo Bills 3 7 0 73 31 28. New York Giants 2 7 0 63 30 29. New York Jets 3 7 0 45 26 30. San Francisco 49ers 2 8 0 39 28 31. Arizona Cardinals 2 7 0 38 29 32. Oakland Raiders 1 8 0 12 32

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

