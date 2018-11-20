AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv 1. New Orleans Saints (12) 9 1 0 384 1 2. Los Angeles Rams 10 1 0 372 3 3. Kansas City Chiefs 9 2 0 359 2 4. New England Patriots 7 3 0 341 6 5. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 2 1 340 4 6. Chicago Bears 7 3 0 324 10 7. Houston Texans 7 3 0 310 9 8. Los Angeles Chargers 7 3 0 303 5 9. Carolina Panthers 6 4 0 278 8 10. Minnesota Vikings 5 4 1 276 7 11. Seattle Seahawks 5 5 0 252 14 12. Indianapolis Colts 5 5 0 244 18 13. Washington Redskins 6 4 0 238 11 14. Dallas Cowboys 5 5 0 237 15 15. Baltimore Ravens 5 5 0 209 20 16. Green Bay Packers 4 5 1 208 13 17. Tennessee Titans 5 5 0 206 12 18. Denver Broncos 4 6 0 157 23 19. Cincinnati Bengals 5 5 0 156 17 20. Miami Dolphins 5 5 0 154 21 21. Atlanta Falcons 4 6 0 152 19 21. Philadelphia Eagles 4 6 0 152 16 23. Detroit Lions 4 6 0 134 25 24. Cleveland Browns 3 6 1 102 22 25. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 7 0 95 24 26. New York Giants 3 7 0 92 28 27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 7 0 64 26 28. Buffalo Bills 3 7 0 59 27 29. New York Jets 3 7 0 51 29 30. San Francisco 49ers 2 8 0 37 30 31. Oakland Raiders 2 8 0 30 32 32. Arizona Cardinals 2 8 0 20 31

___

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Advertisement

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

___

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.