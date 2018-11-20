Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
AP Pro32-Power Rankings

November 20, 2018 12:59 pm
 
The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:

W L T Pts Prv
1. New Orleans Saints (12) 9 1 0 384 1
2. Los Angeles Rams 10 1 0 372 3
3. Kansas City Chiefs 9 2 0 359 2
4. New England Patriots 7 3 0 341 6
5. Pittsburgh Steelers 7 2 1 340 4
6. Chicago Bears 7 3 0 324 10
7. Houston Texans 7 3 0 310 9
8. Los Angeles Chargers 7 3 0 303 5
9. Carolina Panthers 6 4 0 278 8
10. Minnesota Vikings 5 4 1 276 7
11. Seattle Seahawks 5 5 0 252 14
12. Indianapolis Colts 5 5 0 244 18
13. Washington Redskins 6 4 0 238 11
14. Dallas Cowboys 5 5 0 237 15
15. Baltimore Ravens 5 5 0 209 20
16. Green Bay Packers 4 5 1 208 13
17. Tennessee Titans 5 5 0 206 12
18. Denver Broncos 4 6 0 157 23
19. Cincinnati Bengals 5 5 0 156 17
20. Miami Dolphins 5 5 0 154 21
21. Atlanta Falcons 4 6 0 152 19
21. Philadelphia Eagles 4 6 0 152 16
23. Detroit Lions 4 6 0 134 25
24. Cleveland Browns 3 6 1 102 22
25. Jacksonville Jaguars 3 7 0 95 24
26. New York Giants 3 7 0 92 28
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 7 0 64 26
28. Buffalo Bills 3 7 0 59 27
29. New York Jets 3 7 0 51 29
30. San Francisco 49ers 2 8 0 37 30
31. Oakland Raiders 2 8 0 30 32
32. Arizona Cardinals 2 8 0 20 31

VOTING PANEL

John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle

John Czarnecki, Fox Sports

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Bob Glauber, Newsday

Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News

Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa

Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports

Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com

Alex Marvez, Sirius XM

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)

