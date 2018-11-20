AP Pro32-Power Rankings

The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote, and previous ranking:
|1. New Orleans Saints (12)
|9
|1
|0
|384
|1
|2. Los Angeles Rams
|10
|1
|0
|372
|3
|3. Kansas City Chiefs
|9
|2
|0
|359
|2
|4. New England Patriots
|7
|3
|0
|341
|6
|5. Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|2
|1
|340
|4
|6. Chicago Bears
|7
|3
|0
|324
|10
|7. Houston Texans
|7
|3
|0
|310
|9
|8. Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|3
|0
|303
|5
|9. Carolina Panthers
|6
|4
|0
|278
|8
|10. Minnesota Vikings
|5
|4
|1
|276
|7
|11. Seattle Seahawks
|5
|5
|0
|252
|14
|12. Indianapolis Colts
|5
|5
|0
|244
|18
|13. Washington Redskins
|6
|4
|0
|238
|11
|14. Dallas Cowboys
|5
|5
|0
|237
|15
|15. Baltimore Ravens
|5
|5
|0
|209
|20
|16. Green Bay Packers
|4
|5
|1
|208
|13
|17. Tennessee Titans
|5
|5
|0
|206
|12
|18. Denver Broncos
|4
|6
|0
|157
|23
|19. Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|5
|0
|156
|17
|20. Miami Dolphins
|5
|5
|0
|154
|21
|21. Atlanta Falcons
|4
|6
|0
|152
|19
|21. Philadelphia Eagles
|4
|6
|0
|152
|16
|23. Detroit Lions
|4
|6
|0
|134
|25
|24. Cleveland Browns
|3
|6
|1
|102
|22
|25. Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|7
|0
|95
|24
|26. New York Giants
|3
|7
|0
|92
|28
|27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|7
|0
|64
|26
|28. Buffalo Bills
|3
|7
|0
|59
|27
|29. New York Jets
|3
|7
|0
|51
|29
|30. San Francisco 49ers
|2
|8
|0
|37
|30
|31. Oakland Raiders
|2
|8
|0
|30
|32
|32. Arizona Cardinals
|2
|8
|0
|20
|31
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk
___
Online: %href_on(http://pro32.ap.org/poll%)http://pro32.ap.org/poll%href_off(%) and %href_on(http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%)http://twitter.com/AP_NFL%href_off(%)
