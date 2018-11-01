AP Source: Gonzales, Mariners reach agreement on 2-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Seattle Mariners and Marco Gonzales have agreed to a $1.9 million, two-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement.

Gonzales is not arbitration eligible until 2021, but the Mariners chose to set his salary for the next two seasons and give him a pay increase after a solid first full season in Seattle. Gonzales will make $900,000 in 2019 and $1 million in 2020, and can earn additional bonuses. Gonzales will be under team control through the 2024 season.

Gonzales went 13-9 with a 4.00 ERA last season. He was up and down, winning five straight starts in June and July when he was one of the top pitchers in the American League, but lost all four of his starts in August as he dealt with a neck injury.

Gonzales’ deal was first reported by Fancred.com.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

