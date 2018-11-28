Listen Live Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: Coaching moves and playoff positioning

November 28, 2018 1:19 pm
 
From Mack Brown to Neal Brown, college football’s silly season of coaching moves is cranking up.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Andy Staples of Sports Illustrated joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the comings and goings of coaches. Mack Brown was a surprising hire at North Carolina. With Les Miles going to Kansas, that’s two 60-somethings getting back in the game. Staples questions both moves, when the trend has been toward hiring 30-somethings like Troy’s Neal Brown.

Also, heading into championship weekend the College Football Playoff has come down to a few possibilities. Oklahoma holds an edge or Ohio State but the Southeastern Conference could bump out both the Sooners and Buckeyes. If that happens, could it lead to playoff expansion?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

