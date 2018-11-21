Listen Live Sports

AP Top 25 Podcast: Playoff talk, tough choices for committee

November 21, 2018 12:15 pm
 
The College Football Playoff race has been boring, with the same four teams holding the top spots for three weeks.

There is potential for some excitement and confusion down the stretch. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , ESPN’s Heather Dinich joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss how the playoff could make a few twists and turns before selection Sunday on Dec. 2.

It could start this weekend with Ohio State facing Michigan. A Buckeyes victory could be a boon to Oklahoma and Washington State, if the Sooners and Cougars can avoid being upset this weekend.

Also, is there any path for UCF now that it has cracked the top 10? And is there an scenario that could spark expansion sooner rather than later?

Follow Ralph D. Russo at www.Twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

