The Associated Press
 
AP Top 25 Podcast: UCF forces its way to national prominence

November 14, 2018 12:41 pm
 
No. 11 Central Florida has won 22 straight games and is making a run at another major bowl bid. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is coming to the schools’ Orlando, Florida, campus this week

So why are Knights fans so mad online? On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about UCF’s rise to prominence and how this year’s team stacks up to last year’s unbeaten squad.

Also, a whip around the state of Florida football to assess the damages at Florida State and Miami and how they can be a boon to Dan Mullen and Florida’s Gators.

Plus, playoff talk: Should Alabama reach the final four without winning its conference championship?

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

