Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top 25 Podcast: Viewing college football through TV

November 7, 2018 2:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Multiple screens for viewing multiple games and Twitter handy for updates everywhere else.

Many college football fans spend Saturdays this way, including veteran sports writer John Walters, who writes a weekly media column for The Athletic. Walter joined AP’s Ralph Russo on the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast to discuss consuming college football through the screen, from how to improve ESPN’s “College GameDay,” to underrated announcers. Who is the voice of college football? What analyst gets too much criticism? How much longer will Kirk Herbstreit pull double-duty for ESPN?

Also, a look at Notre Dame’s playoff chances and a crazy suggestion for conference realignment from Walters .

___

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://www.podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1977: President Jimmy Carter hosts shah of Iran