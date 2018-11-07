Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Top WorldCup News at 11:18 a.m. EST

November 7, 2018 12:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Russia says it thwarted drone attacks at World Cup

4 Balkan countries to make joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

FIFA asks Qatar emir about World Cup share with bitter foes

Russian soccer club threatens to leave World Cup stadium

Japan beats Spain 3-1 to win Women’s Under-20 World Cup

Swiss soccer leader stays on amid dual nationality tension

New South Korea coach targets Asian title

Calls in Russia to probe World Cup flood damage

Goalkeeper Subasic retires from Croatia’s national team

Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic retires from national team

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history