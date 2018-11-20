AP Top WorldCup News at 8:44 a.m. EST

Ahead of 2022 World Cup, Qatar still has a long way to go
Portugal unaware of joint World Cup bid with Spain, Morocco
Russia says it thwarted drone attacks at World Cup
4 Balkan countries to make joint bid to host 2030 World Cup
FIFA asks Qatar emir about World Cup share with bitter foes
Russian soccer club threatens to leave World Cup stadium
Japan beats Spain 3-1 to win Women’s Under-20 World Cup
Swiss soccer leader stays on amid dual nationality tension
New South Korea coach targets Asian title
Calls in Russia to probe World Cup flood damage
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.