App State beats Georgia State, sets up showdown with Troy

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Zac Thomas was 20 of 24 for 282 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to help Appalachian State beat Georgia State 45-17 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (8-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) won their third straight and kept their hopes alive to win a share of the East Division title, closing the season next Saturday against Troy, which is 7-0 in conference play.

Darrynton Evans ran 15 times for 127 yards and a touchdown and Corey Sutton caught four passes for 101 yards and a score.

App State outgained the Panthers 524-329, had no penalties and converted all three of its fourth down attempts.

Dan Ellington passed for 132 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and ran 19 times for 113 yards for Georgia State (2-9, 1-6).

Georgia State scored a touchdown on the opening possession. App State then scored 31 straight and outscored the Panthers 45-3 before Georgia State capped the scoring with another TD.

