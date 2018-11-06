Appalachian State cruises, beats Mars Hill 125-62

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest made four 3-pointers and scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Appalachian State defeated Mars Hill 125-62 in the Mountaineers’ season opener Tuesday night.

Forrest scored 12 points and Adrian Delph 12 of his 16 in the first half when the Mountaineers shot 67 percent and made 10 of 15 from the arc in taking a 60-39 lead. The Mountaineers’ long-distance shooting cooled in the second half, making just 4 of 13 but they still shot 59 percent over the final 20 minutes.

Ronshad Shabazz added 12 points and Kevin Kerley 10 for Appalachian State.

Austin Gilyard was 7 of 9 from the floor and scored 20 points with Reggie Wright adding 10 points for the Division II Lions, whose 24 turnovers turned into 34 points for the Mountaineers.

