Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona’s Humphries, Williams, Bucannon out against Chargers

November 23, 2018 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, wide receiver Chad Williams and linebacker Deone Bucannon have been declared out of Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers due to injuries.

Humphries has an ongoing knee issue, Williams an ankle injury and Bucannon a chest injury. Safety Rudy Ford (heel) also won’t play against the Chargers.

Kicker Phil Dawson (right hip) is listed as questionable after missing last weekend’s loss to Oakland. If Dawson can’t play, the kicker probably would be Zane Gonzalez, signed to the practice squad this week. Safety/nickel back Budda Baker, who sat out the Raiders game, is listed as questionable for the Chargers with a knee injury.

Also on the long list of questionable participants are left guard Mike Iupati (back), defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (calif), defensive tackle Corey Peters (heel/back), defensive tackle Olsen Pierre (ankle) and tight end John Phillips (knee).

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons