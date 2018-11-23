Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Arkansas-Pine Bluff outlasts Cal Baptist, 115-107 in 3OT

November 23, 2018 5:54 pm
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Martaveous McKnight scored nine of his 40 points in the third overtime as Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Cal Baptist 115-107 on Friday.

McKnight had three points and Charles Jackson made a 3-pointer as part of a 10-2 surge to open the third extra period, and the Golden Lions led 108-100 with 1:25 left. Cal Baptist cut the deficit to 109-105 but didn’t get closer.

McKnight was 13 of 27 from the field and made 13 of 18 free throws. He made the second of two free-throw attempts to tie the game at 78 at the end of regulation.

Jackson made six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points. Shaun Doss had 15 points, and Terrance Banyard added 12 points and 22 rebounds for Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-4).

Milan Acquaah had 26 points to lead Cal Baptist (2-3). Ty Rowell had 21 points and Jordan Heading 20. Rowell’s 3-pointer at the buzzer forced a third overtime tied at 98.

The game was part of the Las Vegas Holiday Invitational. The winner plays the Howard-Little Rock winner on Saturday.

