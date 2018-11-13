Listen Live Sports

Arkansas St. blasts Missouri Baptist 89-54 behind Gillard

November 13, 2018 12:52 am
 
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Grantham Gillard scored 22 points with seven rebounds, Ty Cockfield scored 17 points and Arkansas State beat NAIA-member Missouri Baptist 89-54 on Monday night.

The Red Wolves built a 40-25 halftime lead and, after the break, expanded on that by outscoring Missouri Baptist 49-29. Gillard and Cockfield each finished with five 3-pointers. Marquis Eaton finished with 13 points, five assists and four rebounds. Tristin Walley scored 10 with three rebounds and three assists.

Arkansas State shot 33 of 62 (53 percent) to30 percent for the Spartans. The Red Wolves have averaged 81 points in their first two contests. Arkansas State (1-1) also controlled the glass by a 45-33 margin.

Missouri Baptist finished 3-of-25 shooting beyond the 3-point line. James McKelvin scored 15 points for the Spartans. Pablo Hernandez and Kai Woodfall each scored 10.

