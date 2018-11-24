Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arkansas State rolls to 33-7 victory over Texas State

November 24, 2018 7:42 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Justice Hansen threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns — both to Kirk Merritt — and Warren Wand ran for 145 yards and a score to lead Arkansas State to a 33-7 victory over Texas State on Saturday.

Wand’s 8-yard TD run in the first quarter for the Red Wolves (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference) was the only score of the first half.

Texas State (3-9, 1-7) made a game of it when Alec Harris ripped off a 57-yard TD run on the Bobcats’ first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to knot the score at 7. But Hansen and Merritt hooked up for a 60-yard score on Arkansas State’s next possession for a 14-7 lead. The Red Wolves forced a three-and-out and upped their advantage to 21-7 when Justin McInnis picked up a blocked punt and raced 17 yards for a score. Hansen and Merritt connected again for a 39-yard touchdown and a 28-7 lead after three quarters. The Red Wolves added a safety and freshman Blake Grupe’s 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Merritt finished with six catches for 153 yards for Arkansas State, which had already qualified for a bowl game.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Harris rushed for 72 yards on five carries for the Bobcats.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending