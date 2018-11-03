Arkansas State tops South Alabama 38-14 behind Hansen

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Justice Hansen ran for a score and threw three touchdown passes, including a 78-yarder to Justin McInnis, and Arkansas State beat South Alabama 38-14 on Saturday.

Hansen hit Kirk Merritt on a 5-yard TD pass, but the Jaguars’ Evan Orth tied it up on the next possession with a 17-yard strike to Malik Stanley.

Warren Wand’s 1-yard TD run put the Red Wolves (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt) up 14-7 at halftime. Hansen had an 11-yard TD pass to Javonis Isaac on the opening drive of the third quarter. Hansen’s 78-yarder to McInnis late in the third quarter was the Red Wolves’ longest play of the season.

Hansen was 26 of 32 for 332 yards passing for Arkansas State, which had 509 yards of total offense. Hansen also scored on a 2-yard keeper in the fourth quarter that made it 38-7.

Orth was 7 of 15 for 63 yards passing for South Alabama (2-7, 1-4). Backup Cephus Johnson threw a 5-yard TD pass to Jamarius Way. The Panthers had just 93 yards passing and 260 total yards.

