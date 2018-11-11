Arsenal equalizes late in 1-1 draw with Wolves in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Henrikh Mkhitaryan ensured Arsenal’s unbeaten run in all competitions will extend beyond three months by scoring an 86th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

The substitute’s inswinging cross from the left went over everyone in the box and ended up in the far corner of the net, denying Wolves what would have been the biggest win of their first season back in the top flight since 2012. They have already drawn with Manchester City at home and Manchester United away.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s 13th-minute strike put Wolves ahead after capitalizing on a mistake by Granit Xhaka, leaving Arsenal facing its first loss in any competition since starting the season with back-to-back defeats against City and Chelsea in the Premier League in August.

After playing poorly in the first half, Arsenal piled on the pressure after halftime and should have equalized when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was presented with a close-range chance off Hector Bellerin’s right-wing cross. Aubameyang didn’t get a proper connection and scuffed his effort against the outside of the post.

Advertisement

Mkhitaryan grabbed the late equalizer that left Arsenal in fifth place, eight points adrift of leader City and three points off the top four. Its unbeaten streak in all competitions extended to 16 matches heading into the two-week international break.

Wolves almost snatched victory in the last move of the match, but substitute Morgan Gibbs-White’s long-range effort struck the top of the post and bounced agonizingly across the goal line to safety.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.