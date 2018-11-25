Listen Live Sports

Asadullah scores 15, Lipscomb beats Morehead State 87-55

November 25, 2018 4:13 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 15 points, on 6-of-10 shooting, and nine rebounds Sunday to help Lipscomb beat Morehead State 87-55.

Rob Marberry scored 13 points, Nathan Moran hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, and Michael Buckland added 11 points for Lipscomb.

Moran hit a 3-pointer to spark a 20-4 run that gave the Bisons a 29-11 lead with seven minutes left in the first half and he capped the spurt with another 3. Lipscomb led by as many as 24 points in the first half and back-to-back dunks by Eli Pepper and Asadullah gave Lipscomb its biggest lead at 75-43 with six minutes to go.

Lamontray Harris led Morehead State (2-4) with 15 points and A.J. Hicks scored 13.

Lipscomb (5-1) has its most wins in the month of November since the 2006-07 season when the Bisons started 5-2. They hit 12 3-pointers and scored 23 points off 18 Morehead State turnovers.

The Eagles made just 3 of 22 from 3-point range.

