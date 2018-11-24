Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ash to return next season as Rutgers coach

November 24, 2018 10:17 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Rutgers coach Chris Ash is set to return next season.

Athletic director Patrick Hobbs said after the team’s 14-10 loss to Michigan State on Saturday night that Ash will be back. The Scarlet Knights finished 1-11 this year.

“They never quit and that’s a testament to their character and the efforts of our coaches,” Hobbs said. “This has been a difficult and disappointing year for our football program. We must and will do better. We have a great core of young talent and will recruit hard in the offseason.”

Ash is 7-29 after three seasons at the New Jersey school.

“I will go through and review everything that we do and make the necessary adjustments, changes, anything that I think will move this program forward,” Ash said.

Rutgers won its opener against Texas State this year but lost its last 11 games.

“We’ve made significant investments and will continue to do the things necessary to bring the desired success to the Scarlet Knight faithful,” Hobbs said. “I expect that under Chris’ continued leadership we will see significant improvement next season and ask for everyone’s continued support.”

