Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ashleigh Barty, Wang Qiang in WTA Elite Trophy final

November 3, 2018 11:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Ashleigh Barty rallied from a set down to beat defending champion Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy on Saturday.

The Australian faces Wang Qiang, who beat Garbine Muguruza 6-2, 6-0, in Sunday’s final.

Barty served one more ace than her opponent — 8-7 — but also had six double faults, compared to just two for Goerges.

Barty won her only previous match against Wang in Strasbourg earlier this year.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Wang served seven aces and converted five of seven break points against the overmatched Muguruza to become the first Chinese player to reach the final of the tournament.

Wang was a late replacement for original group-stage winner Madison Keys after the American withdrew from the semifinal with a left knee injury.

The tournament in Zhuhai features the leading players on the women’s tour who didn’t qualify for the WTA Finals in Singapore last week. The 12-player draw is divided into four groups, with the winner of each group advancing to the semifinals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad