Aston-Reese breaks tie in 3rd as Penguins down Jets 4-3

November 27, 2018 11:21 pm
 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Zach Aston-Reese scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:12 remaining off a perfect pass from Phil Kessel, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied past the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Derek Grant’s first of the season pulled the Penguins even 5:08 into the third period. Sidney Crosby and Riley Sheahan also scored for Pittsburgh (10-8-5).

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets (13-8-2), and Brandon Tanev had their other goal.

Tanev got Winnipeg started at 7:01 of the first period with his fourth goal this season on a short-handed breakaway against Casey DeSmith, who made 24 saves.

Crosby tied it at 18:13 with a slick backhand in close that fooled goalie Connor Hellebuyck. It was Crosby’s 10th of the season.

Scheifele put the Jets back in front 39 seconds into the second on a feed from captain Blake Wheeler. But that only lasted until Sheahan got credit for poking a loose puck over the line after Hellebuyck failed to corral it at 4:40.

Wheeler also set up Scheifele’s second goal of the night and 13th this season, which rocketed past DeSmith before he had much time to react at 16:00.

Grant tied it once more for the Penguins when he beat Hellebuyck between his legs. Kessel then set up Aston-Reese for his second of the season with a nice feed to the front of the net.

NOTES: DeSmith has been thrust into the starter’s job for the Penguins with Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray sidelined by a lower-body injury after time off due to a concussion earlier this season. … Hellebuyck finished with 26 saves.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Jets: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

