Astros get infielder Aledmys Diaz from Jays for pitcher

November 17, 2018 12:05 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have acquired infielder Aledmys Diaz from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Trent Thornton.

The trade was announced by both teams Saturday.

The 28-year-old Diaz hit .263 with 26 doubles and a career-high 18 home runs in 130 games with the Blue Jays.

Thornton is a 25-year-old right-hander who went 9-8 with a 4.42 ERA in 24 games at Triple-A Fresno last season.

