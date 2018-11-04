Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta United-NYC FC, Sums

November 4, 2018 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta 1 0—1
New York City 0 0—0

First half_1, Atlanta, Remedi, 1 (Martinez), 37th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Remedi, 7th; Villalba, 48th; Martinez, 78th. New York City, Moralez, 10th; Ring, 41st.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_19,198.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron (Hector Villalba, 46th), Greg Garza, Julian Gressel, Eric Remedi; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Ben Sweat (Jo Inge Berget, 62nd), Anton Tinnerholm; Yangel Herrera, Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri (Jesus Medina, 77th), David Villa.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump pays respect to US soldiers who gave their lives in France

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes