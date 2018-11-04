Atlanta United-NYC FC, Sums

Atlanta 1 0—1 New York City 0 0—0

First half_1, Atlanta, Remedi, 1 (Martinez), 37th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Atlanta, Remedi, 7th; Villalba, 48th; Martinez, 78th. New York City, Moralez, 10th; Ring, 41st.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard; Oscar Mitchell Carvalho; Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

A_19,198.

Lineups

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron (Hector Villalba, 46th), Greg Garza, Julian Gressel, Eric Remedi; Josef Martinez, Darlington Nagbe.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Ben Sweat (Jo Inge Berget, 62nd), Anton Tinnerholm; Yangel Herrera, Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri (Jesus Medina, 77th), David Villa.

