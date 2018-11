ATP World Tour Rolex Paris Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At AccorHotels Arena Paris Purse: $5.55 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Quarterfinals

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 6-1, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (6), Austria, def. Jack Sock (16), United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Marin Cilic (5), Croatia, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. John Isner, United States, and Neal Skupski, Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 12-10.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Rajeev Ram, United States, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, 6-1, 6-4.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus (6), New Zealand, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Mike Bryan and Jack Sock (2), United States, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (8), France, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-6.

