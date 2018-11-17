Auburn puts up over 500 yards of offense, routs Liberty 53-0

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Seth Williams caught five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, Kam Martin ran for 116 yards and Auburn’s defense pitched a shutout in a 53-0 victory over Liberty on Saturday.

Auburn (7-4) held a pass-happy Liberty (4-6) offense in check, recording its first FBS shutout in 10 years (34-0 win over Louisiana Monroe in 2008).

Williams, a true freshman, recorded his first career 100-yard game, and Martin passed the century mark for the first time this season. The Tigers offense racked up 531 yards of offense, their highest output against an FBS foe this year. It was also the most points scored since beating Arkansas 56-3 in 2016.

Auburn’s defense and special teams set the tone early. Jordyn Peters blocked a punt that resulted in a safety and senior linebacker Darrell Williams had a pick-6. Anders Carlson kicked a 53- and 20-yard field goal and the Tigers led 15-0 at end of the first quarter.

Carlson entered the game just 3 of 11 on field goal attempts of over 40 yards.

After that upstart opening quarter, Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham accounted for a pair of scores in the second quarter to put Auburn up 32-0 at the break. Thirty-two points would have been Auburn’s third-highest output of the year.

Liberty quarterback Stephen Calvert threw 11 straight incompletions in the second quarter, then hit a 1 of 19 stretch in the third. The junior completed just 9 of 28 passes (32 percent) for 79 yards with two interceptions.

Liberty: The Flames are home on Saturday and play New Mexico State for the second time this season.

Auburn: The Tigers travel to face No. 1 Alabama for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

