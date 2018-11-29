Listen Live Sports

Austin Peay beats Troy 79-74 in OT

November 29, 2018 11:45 pm
 
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Chris Porter-Bunton had 16 points and 15 rebounds, Zach Glotta scored 17 points, and Austin Peay beat Troy 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night.

Glotta made two 3-pointers in overtime, the first to open the scoring and the second to give the Governors (3-4) the lead for good at 76-74 with 30 seconds left. Spencer Rodgers missed a pair of 3-point attempts for the Trojans (3-4) and Dayton Gumm made 3 of 4 free throws to help Austin Peay secure the win.

Glotta finished 5 of 11 from 3-point range, taking all of his field-goal attempts from beyond the arc.

Troy had the largest lead of the game at 33-24 early in the second half. Austin Peay erased that deficit and took the lead with a 17-5 run capped at 41-38 on Terry Taylor’s 3-pointer. Neither team led by more than five for the rest of the second half. Troy capped regulation with a 5-0 run punctuated by Javan Johnson’s dunk with three seconds left to force overtime.

Taylor added 13 points, and Jarrett Givens and Steve Harris scored 12 each for the Governors.

Jordon Varnado and Johnson led the Trojans with 14 points each. Alex Hicks had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Darian Adams added 11 points.

