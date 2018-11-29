Australian PGA Championship Scores

|By The Associated Press
|Thursday
|At RACV Royal Pines Resort
|Gold Coast, Australia
|Purse: $1.1 million
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 72 (36-36)
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|34-32—66
|Matt Jager, Australia
|34-32—66
|Jae-woong Eom, South Korea
|32-35—67
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia
|32-35—67
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|32-36—68
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|35-33—68
|Mathew Goggin, Australia
|33-35—68
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|33-35—68
|Douglas Klein, Australia
|35-33—68
|Curtis Luck, Australia
|33-36—69
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|34-35—69
|Damien Jordan, Australia
|33-36—69
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|35-34—69
|Steven Jeffress, Australia
|36-33—69
|Terry Pilkadaris, Australia
|34-35—69
|Harold Varner III, United States
|35-34—69
|James Morrison, England
|33-36—69
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|34-35—69
|Tom Murray, England
|33-36—69
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|35-34—69
|Aron Price, Australia
|33-36—69
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|34-35—69
|Jason Norris, Australia
|35-35—70
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|34-36—70
|Andrew Johnston, England
|32-38—70
|Adam Bland, Australia
|36-34—70
|Adam Blyth, Australia
|35-35—70
|Simon Hawkes, Australia
|34-36—70
|Cameron John, Australia
|34-36—70
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|36-34—70
|Jordan Zunic, Australia
|35-35—70
|Daniel Gale, Australia
|33-37—70
|Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand
|34-36—70
|Yuan Yechun, China
|35-35—70
|Tim Stewart, Australia
|34-36—70
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|33-37—70
|Paul Maddy, England
|35-35—70
|Brad Moules, Australia
|36-34—70
|Robert Allenby, Australia
|34-36—70
|Sam Brazel, Australia
|35-35—70
|Ben Eccles, Australia
|35-35—70
|Zach Murray, Australia
|33-37—70
|Stephen Allan, Australia
|37-33—70
|Gareth Paddison, New Zealand
|35-35—70
|Harrison Endycott, Australia
|36-34—70
|Ashley Hall, Australia
|35-35—70
|Braden Becker, Australia
|34-36—70
|David Bransdon, Australia
|36-35—71
|Mark Brown, New Zealand
|35-36—71
|Troy Merritt, United States
|38-33—71
|Taylor Macdonald, Australia
|36-35—71
|Craig Ross, Scotland
|33-38—71
|Ross McGowan, England
|37-34—71
|Jack Senior, England
|35-36—71
|Christopher Wood, Australia
|35-36—71
|Richard Green, Australia
|34-37—71
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|35-36—71
|Oliver Farr, Wales
|37-34—71
|Blake Proverbs, Australia
|34-37—71
|Dale Williamson, Australia
|36-35—71
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|37-35—72
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|35-37—72
|Rhein Gibson, Australia
|36-36—72
|David Boote, France
|33-39—72
|Michael Wright, Australia
|33-39—72
|Ruben Sondjaja, Australia
|35-37—72
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|35-37—72
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|35-37—72
|John Senden, Australia
|35-37—72
|Peter Senior, Australia
|35-37—72
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|36-36—72
|Austin Connelly, Canada
|38-34—72
|Matthew Nixon, England
|33-39—72
|Aaron Pike, Australia
|37-35—72
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|35-37—72
|Jonathan Thomson, England
|35-37—72
|Ryan Evans, England
|36-36—72
|Henric Sturehed, Sweden
|36-36—72
|Hughes Joannes, Belgium
|34-38—72
|Paul Hayden, Australia
|34-38—72
|David McKenzie, Australia
|36-37—73
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|38-35—73
|Daniel Fox, Australia
|36-37—73
|Chen Zihao, China
|35-38—73
|Junseok Lee, Australia
|36-37—73
|Darren Beck, Australia
|37-36—73
|Duncan Stewart, Scotland
|37-36—73
|David Cooke, United States
|35-38—73
|Peter Cooke, Australia
|35-38—73
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|38-35—73
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|35-38—73
|Greg Chalmers, Australia
|34-39—73
|Peter O’Malley, Australia
|37-36—73
|Sean Crocker, United States
|36-37—73
|Nathan Green, Australia
|35-38—73
|Daniel Gavins, England
|36-37—73
|Scott Laycock, Australia
|34-39—73
|Aaron Townsend, Australia
|38-35—73
|Jake Higginbottom, Australia
|38-35—73
|Adam Burdett, Australia
|36-37—73
|Jack Munro, Australia
|35-38—73
|Kieran Muir, New Zealand
|36-37—73
|Sam Lee, Fiji
|35-38—73
|Aaron Wilkin, Australia
|35-38—73
|Mitchell Brown, Australia
|36-37—73
|Ryan Lynch, Australia
|34-39—73
|Alex Edge, Australia
|36-37—73
|Frazer Droop, Australia
|37-36—73
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|36-38—74
|James Marchesani, Australia
|37-37—74
|Daniel Pearce, New Zealand
|35-39—74
|James Nitties, Australia
|37-37—74
|Josh Younger, Australia
|38-36—74
|Marco Iten, Switzerland
|41-33—74
|Peter Wilson, Australia
|35-39—74
|Rory Bourke, Australia
|36-38—74
|Rod Pampling, Australia
|36-38—74
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|36-38—74
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
|37-37—74
|Harry Ellis, England
|35-39—74
|Matthew Stieger, Australia
|38-36—74
|Kieran Pratt, Australia
|36-38—74
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|38-37—75
|David Smail, New Zealand
|36-39—75
|Brett Rankin, Australia
|36-39—75
|Benjamin Clementson, Australia
|36-39—75
|Daniel Nisbet, Australia
|36-39—75
|Tim Hart, Australia
|36-39—75
|Rick Kulacz, Australia
|37-38—75
|Matthew Lisk, Australia
|38-37—75
|Chris Duke, Australia
|36-39—75
|Deyen Lawson, Australia
|37-39—76
|Scott Hend, Australia
|39-37—76
|Max McCardle, Australia
|37-39—76
|Anthony Marchesani, Australia
|36-40—76
|Dale Brandt-Richards, Australia
|39-37—76
|Matthew Guyatt, Australia
|36-40—76
|James Anstiss, New Zealand
|37-39—76
|Campbell Rawson, New Zealand
|38-38—76
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|38-38—76
|Cory Crawford, Australia
|37-39—76
|Ewan Ferguson, Scotland
|38-38—76
|Jack Wilson, Australia
|37-40—77
|Adam Stephens, Australia
|37-40—77
|Mathew Perry, New Zealand
|37-40—77
|George Twyman, England
|36-41—77
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|39-38—77
|Jordan Mullaney, Australia
|40-37—77
|Cormac Sharvin, Ireland
|39-39—78
|Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland
|37-41—78
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|40-40—80
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|37-43—80
|Clement Berardo, France
|43-37—80
|Robin Dawson, Ireland
|41-39—80
|Troy Moses, Australia
|39-43—82
|Antonio Murdaca, Australia
|41-43—84