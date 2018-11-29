Australian PGA Championship Scores

By The Associated Press Thursday At RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast, Australia Purse: $1.1 million Yardage: 7,346; Par: 72 (36-36) Jake McLeod, Australia 34-32—66 Matt Jager, Australia 34-32—66 Jae-woong Eom, South Korea 32-35—67 Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 32-35—67 Marc Leishman, Australia 32-36—68 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 35-33—68 Mathew Goggin, Australia 33-35—68 Jason Scrivener, Australia 33-35—68 Douglas Klein, Australia 35-33—68 Curtis Luck, Australia 33-36—69 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 34-35—69 Damien Jordan, Australia 33-36—69 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 35-34—69 Steven Jeffress, Australia 36-33—69 Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 34-35—69 Harold Varner III, United States 35-34—69 James Morrison, England 33-36—69 Jarryd Felton, Australia 34-35—69 Tom Murray, England 33-36—69 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 35-34—69 Aron Price, Australia 33-36—69 Nick Flanagan, Australia 34-35—69 Jason Norris, Australia 35-35—70 Cameron Smith, Australia 34-36—70 Andrew Johnston, England 32-38—70 Adam Bland, Australia 36-34—70 Adam Blyth, Australia 35-35—70 Simon Hawkes, Australia 34-36—70 Cameron John, Australia 34-36—70 Anthony Quayle, Australia 36-34—70 Jordan Zunic, Australia 35-35—70 Daniel Gale, Australia 33-37—70 Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 34-36—70 Yuan Yechun, China 35-35—70 Tim Stewart, Australia 34-36—70 Alexander Knappe, Germany 33-37—70 Paul Maddy, England 35-35—70 Brad Moules, Australia 36-34—70 Robert Allenby, Australia 34-36—70 Sam Brazel, Australia 35-35—70 Ben Eccles, Australia 35-35—70 Zach Murray, Australia 33-37—70 Stephen Allan, Australia 37-33—70 Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 35-35—70 Harrison Endycott, Australia 36-34—70 Ashley Hall, Australia 35-35—70 Braden Becker, Australia 34-36—70 David Bransdon, Australia 36-35—71 Mark Brown, New Zealand 35-36—71 Troy Merritt, United States 38-33—71 Taylor Macdonald, Australia 36-35—71 Craig Ross, Scotland 33-38—71 Ross McGowan, England 37-34—71 Jack Senior, England 35-36—71 Christopher Wood, Australia 35-36—71 Richard Green, Australia 34-37—71 Gavin Green, Malaysia 35-36—71 Oliver Farr, Wales 37-34—71 Blake Proverbs, Australia 34-37—71 Dale Williamson, Australia 36-35—71 Wade Ormsby, Australia 37-35—72 Matthew Millar, Australia 35-37—72 Rhein Gibson, Australia 36-36—72 David Boote, France 33-39—72 Michael Wright, Australia 33-39—72 Ruben Sondjaja, Australia 35-37—72 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 35-37—72 Josh Geary, New Zealand 35-37—72 John Senden, Australia 35-37—72 Peter Senior, Australia 35-37—72 Matthew Griffin, Australia 36-36—72 Austin Connelly, Canada 38-34—72 Matthew Nixon, England 33-39—72 Aaron Pike, Australia 37-35—72 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 35-37—72 Jonathan Thomson, England 35-37—72 Ryan Evans, England 36-36—72 Henric Sturehed, Sweden 36-36—72 Hughes Joannes, Belgium 34-38—72 Paul Hayden, Australia 34-38—72 David McKenzie, Australia 36-37—73 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 38-35—73 Daniel Fox, Australia 36-37—73 Chen Zihao, China 35-38—73 Junseok Lee, Australia 36-37—73 Darren Beck, Australia 37-36—73 Duncan Stewart, Scotland 37-36—73 David Cooke, United States 35-38—73 Peter Cooke, Australia 35-38—73 Renato Paratore, Italy 38-35—73 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 35-38—73 Greg Chalmers, Australia 34-39—73 Peter O’Malley, Australia 37-36—73 Sean Crocker, United States 36-37—73 Nathan Green, Australia 35-38—73 Daniel Gavins, England 36-37—73 Scott Laycock, Australia 34-39—73 Aaron Townsend, Australia 38-35—73 Jake Higginbottom, Australia 38-35—73 Adam Burdett, Australia 36-37—73 Jack Munro, Australia 35-38—73 Kieran Muir, New Zealand 36-37—73 Sam Lee, Fiji 35-38—73 Aaron Wilkin, Australia 35-38—73 Mitchell Brown, Australia 36-37—73 Ryan Lynch, Australia 34-39—73 Alex Edge, Australia 36-37—73 Frazer Droop, Australia 37-36—73 Michael Hendry, New Zealand 36-38—74 James Marchesani, Australia 37-37—74 Daniel Pearce, New Zealand 35-39—74 James Nitties, Australia 37-37—74 Josh Younger, Australia 38-36—74 Marco Iten, Switzerland 41-33—74 Peter Wilson, Australia 35-39—74 Rory Bourke, Australia 36-38—74 Rod Pampling, Australia 36-38—74 Nick Taylor, Canada 36-38—74 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 37-37—74 Harry Ellis, England 35-39—74 Matthew Stieger, Australia 38-36—74 Kieran Pratt, Australia 36-38—74 Cameron Davis, Australia 38-37—75 David Smail, New Zealand 36-39—75 Brett Rankin, Australia 36-39—75 Benjamin Clementson, Australia 36-39—75 Daniel Nisbet, Australia 36-39—75 Tim Hart, Australia 36-39—75 Rick Kulacz, Australia 37-38—75 Matthew Lisk, Australia 38-37—75 Chris Duke, Australia 36-39—75 Deyen Lawson, Australia 37-39—76 Scott Hend, Australia 39-37—76 Max McCardle, Australia 37-39—76 Anthony Marchesani, Australia 36-40—76 Dale Brandt-Richards, Australia 39-37—76 Matthew Guyatt, Australia 36-40—76 James Anstiss, New Zealand 37-39—76 Campbell Rawson, New Zealand 38-38—76 Nick Cullen, Australia 38-38—76 Cory Crawford, Australia 37-39—76 Ewan Ferguson, Scotland 38-38—76 Jack Wilson, Australia 37-40—77 Adam Stephens, Australia 37-40—77 Mathew Perry, New Zealand 37-40—77 George Twyman, England 36-41—77 Connor Syme, Scotland 39-38—77 Jordan Mullaney, Australia 40-37—77 Cormac Sharvin, Ireland 39-39—78 Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 37-41—78 Lucas Herbert, Australia 40-40—80 Marcus Fraser, Australia 37-43—80 Clement Berardo, France 43-37—80 Robin Dawson, Ireland 41-39—80 Troy Moses, Australia 39-43—82 Antonio Murdaca, Australia 41-43—84

