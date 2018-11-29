Listen Live Sports

Australian PGA Championship Scores

November 29, 2018 9:18 am
 
By The Associated Press
Thursday
At RACV Royal Pines Resort
Gold Coast, Australia
Purse: $1.1 million
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 72 (36-36)
Jake McLeod, Australia 34-32—66
Matt Jager, Australia 34-32—66
Jae-woong Eom, South Korea 32-35—67
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 32-35—67
Marc Leishman, Australia 32-36—68
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 35-33—68
Mathew Goggin, Australia 33-35—68
Jason Scrivener, Australia 33-35—68
Douglas Klein, Australia 35-33—68
Curtis Luck, Australia 33-36—69
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 34-35—69
Damien Jordan, Australia 33-36—69
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 35-34—69
Steven Jeffress, Australia 36-33—69
Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 34-35—69
Harold Varner III, United States 35-34—69
James Morrison, England 33-36—69
Jarryd Felton, Australia 34-35—69
Tom Murray, England 33-36—69
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 35-34—69
Aron Price, Australia 33-36—69
Nick Flanagan, Australia 34-35—69
Jason Norris, Australia 35-35—70
Cameron Smith, Australia 34-36—70
Andrew Johnston, England 32-38—70
Adam Bland, Australia 36-34—70
Adam Blyth, Australia 35-35—70
Simon Hawkes, Australia 34-36—70
Cameron John, Australia 34-36—70
Anthony Quayle, Australia 36-34—70
Jordan Zunic, Australia 35-35—70
Daniel Gale, Australia 33-37—70
Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 34-36—70
Yuan Yechun, China 35-35—70
Tim Stewart, Australia 34-36—70
Alexander Knappe, Germany 33-37—70
Paul Maddy, England 35-35—70
Brad Moules, Australia 36-34—70
Robert Allenby, Australia 34-36—70
Sam Brazel, Australia 35-35—70
Ben Eccles, Australia 35-35—70
Zach Murray, Australia 33-37—70
Stephen Allan, Australia 37-33—70
Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 35-35—70
Harrison Endycott, Australia 36-34—70
Ashley Hall, Australia 35-35—70
Braden Becker, Australia 34-36—70
David Bransdon, Australia 36-35—71
Mark Brown, New Zealand 35-36—71
Troy Merritt, United States 38-33—71
Taylor Macdonald, Australia 36-35—71
Craig Ross, Scotland 33-38—71
Ross McGowan, England 37-34—71
Jack Senior, England 35-36—71
Christopher Wood, Australia 35-36—71
Richard Green, Australia 34-37—71
Gavin Green, Malaysia 35-36—71
Oliver Farr, Wales 37-34—71
Blake Proverbs, Australia 34-37—71
Dale Williamson, Australia 36-35—71
Wade Ormsby, Australia 37-35—72
Matthew Millar, Australia 35-37—72
Rhein Gibson, Australia 36-36—72
David Boote, France 33-39—72
Michael Wright, Australia 33-39—72
Ruben Sondjaja, Australia 35-37—72
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 35-37—72
Josh Geary, New Zealand 35-37—72
John Senden, Australia 35-37—72
Peter Senior, Australia 35-37—72
Matthew Griffin, Australia 36-36—72
Austin Connelly, Canada 38-34—72
Matthew Nixon, England 33-39—72
Aaron Pike, Australia 37-35—72
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 35-37—72
Jonathan Thomson, England 35-37—72
Ryan Evans, England 36-36—72
Henric Sturehed, Sweden 36-36—72
Hughes Joannes, Belgium 34-38—72
Paul Hayden, Australia 34-38—72
David McKenzie, Australia 36-37—73
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 38-35—73
Daniel Fox, Australia 36-37—73
Chen Zihao, China 35-38—73
Junseok Lee, Australia 36-37—73
Darren Beck, Australia 37-36—73
Duncan Stewart, Scotland 37-36—73
David Cooke, United States 35-38—73
Peter Cooke, Australia 35-38—73
Renato Paratore, Italy 38-35—73
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 35-38—73
Greg Chalmers, Australia 34-39—73
Peter O’Malley, Australia 37-36—73
Sean Crocker, United States 36-37—73
Nathan Green, Australia 35-38—73
Daniel Gavins, England 36-37—73
Scott Laycock, Australia 34-39—73
Aaron Townsend, Australia 38-35—73
Jake Higginbottom, Australia 38-35—73
Adam Burdett, Australia 36-37—73
Jack Munro, Australia 35-38—73
Kieran Muir, New Zealand 36-37—73
Sam Lee, Fiji 35-38—73
Aaron Wilkin, Australia 35-38—73
Mitchell Brown, Australia 36-37—73
Ryan Lynch, Australia 34-39—73
Alex Edge, Australia 36-37—73
Frazer Droop, Australia 37-36—73
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 36-38—74
James Marchesani, Australia 37-37—74
Daniel Pearce, New Zealand 35-39—74
James Nitties, Australia 37-37—74
Josh Younger, Australia 38-36—74
Marco Iten, Switzerland 41-33—74
Peter Wilson, Australia 35-39—74
Rory Bourke, Australia 36-38—74
Rod Pampling, Australia 36-38—74
Nick Taylor, Canada 36-38—74
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 37-37—74
Harry Ellis, England 35-39—74
Matthew Stieger, Australia 38-36—74
Kieran Pratt, Australia 36-38—74
Cameron Davis, Australia 38-37—75
David Smail, New Zealand 36-39—75
Brett Rankin, Australia 36-39—75
Benjamin Clementson, Australia 36-39—75
Daniel Nisbet, Australia 36-39—75
Tim Hart, Australia 36-39—75
Rick Kulacz, Australia 37-38—75
Matthew Lisk, Australia 38-37—75
Chris Duke, Australia 36-39—75
Deyen Lawson, Australia 37-39—76
Scott Hend, Australia 39-37—76
Max McCardle, Australia 37-39—76
Anthony Marchesani, Australia 36-40—76
Dale Brandt-Richards, Australia 39-37—76
Matthew Guyatt, Australia 36-40—76
James Anstiss, New Zealand 37-39—76
Campbell Rawson, New Zealand 38-38—76
Nick Cullen, Australia 38-38—76
Cory Crawford, Australia 37-39—76
Ewan Ferguson, Scotland 38-38—76
Jack Wilson, Australia 37-40—77
Adam Stephens, Australia 37-40—77
Mathew Perry, New Zealand 37-40—77
George Twyman, England 36-41—77
Connor Syme, Scotland 39-38—77
Jordan Mullaney, Australia 40-37—77
Cormac Sharvin, Ireland 39-39—78
Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 37-41—78
Lucas Herbert, Australia 40-40—80
Marcus Fraser, Australia 37-43—80
Clement Berardo, France 43-37—80
Robin Dawson, Ireland 41-39—80
Troy Moses, Australia 39-43—82
Antonio Murdaca, Australia 41-43—84

