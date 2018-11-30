Australian PGA Scores

By The Associated Press Friday At RACV Royal Pines Resort Gold Coast, Australia Purse: $1.5 million Yardage: 7,346; Par: 72 Second Round Cameron Smith, Australia 70-65—135 Marc Leishman, Australia 68-68—136 Jake McLeod, Australia 66-70—136 Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 67-70—137 Matt Jager, Australia 66-71—137 Christopher Wood, Australia 71-66—137 Harold Varner III, United States 69-69—138 Paul Hayden, Australia 72-67—139 Andrew Johnston, England 70-69—139 David Bransdon, Australia 71-68—139 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 69-70—139 Anthony Quayle, Australia 70-69—139 Robert Allenby, Australia 70-70—140 Oliver Farr, Wales 71-69—140 Mathew Goggin, Australia 68-72—140 Jason Scrivener, Australia 68-73—141 Sam Brazel, Australia 70-71—141 Ben Eccles, Australia 70-71—141 Jae-woong Eom, South Korea 67-74—141 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-69—141 Jarryd Felton, Australia 69-73—142 Tom Murray, England 69-73—142 Peter Senior, Australia 72-70—142 Nick Taylor, Canada 74-68—142 Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 70-72—142 Harrison Endycott, Australia 70-72—142 Nick Flanagan, Australia 69-73—142 Aaron Wilkin, Australia 73-69—142 Frazer Droop, Australia 73-69—142 Douglas Klein, Australia 68-74—142 David McKenzie, Australia 73-69—142 Troy Merritt, United States 71-71—142 Damien Jordan, Australia 69-73—142 Matthew Millar, Australia 72-70—142 Jordan Zunic, Australia 70-72—142 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 73-69—142 Rhein Gibson, Australia 72-70—142 Daniel Fox, Australia 73-69—142 Michael Wright, Australia 72-70—142 Peter Cooke, Australia 73-69—142 Josh Geary, New Zealand 72-71—143 Renato Paratore, Italy 73-70—143 Rod Pampling, Australia 74-69—143 Austin Connelly, Canada 72-71—143 Matthew Griffin, Australia 72-71—143 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-74—143 Stephen Allan, Australia 70-73—143 Jonathan Thomson, England 72-71—143 Braden Becker, Australia 70-73—143 Matthew Stieger, Australia 74-69—143 Blake Proverbs, Australia 71-72—143 Alex Edge, Australia 73-70—143 Simon Hawkes, Australia 70-73—143 Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 69-74—143 Craig Ross, Scotland 71-72—143 James Morrison, England 69-75—144 Sean Crocker, United States 73-71—144 Zach Murray, Australia 70-74—144 Ashley Hall, Australia 70-74—144 Ryan Evans, England 72-72—144 Jack Munro, Australia 73-71—144 Hughes Joannes, Belgium 72-72—144 Jason Norris, Australia 70-74—144 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-75—144 Mark Brown, New Zealand 71-73—144 Daniel Gale, Australia 70-74—144 Max McCardle, Australia 76-68—144 Darren Beck, Australia 73-71—144 Alexander Knappe, Germany 70-74—144 Tim Stewart, Australia 70-74—144 Ross McGowan, England 71-73—144 Failed To Make The Cut Gavin Green, Malaysia 71-74—145 Nathan Green, Australia 73-72—145 Matthew Nixon, England 72-73—145 Aaron Pike, Australia 72-73—145 Aaron Townsend, Australia 73-72—145 Adam Burdett, Australia 73-72—145 Henric Sturehed, Sweden 72-73—145 Curtis Luck, Australia 69-76—145 Adam Bland, Australia 70-75—145 Wade Ormsby, Australia 72-73—145 Deyen Lawson, Australia 76-69—145 Cameron John, Australia 70-75—145 Steven Jeffress, Australia 69-76—145 Junseok Lee, Australia 73-72—145 Benjamin Clementson, Australia 75-70—145 Ruben Sondjaja, Australia 72-73—145 Richard Green, Australia 71-75—146 Peter O’Malley, Australia 73-73—146 Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 73-73—146 Aron Price, Australia 69-77—146 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 72-74—146 Kieran Muir, New Zealand 73-73—146 Ryan Lynch, Australia 73-73—146 Dale Williamson, Australia 71-75—146 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-78—146 James Nitties, Australia 74-72—146 David Smail, New Zealand 75-71—146 Josh Younger, Australia 74-72—146 Duncan Stewart, Scotland 73-73—146 Yuan Yechun, China 70-76—146 Brad Moules, Australia 70-76—146 Greg Chalmers, Australia 73-74—147 Scott Laycock, Australia 73-74—147 Jake Higginbottom, Australia 73-74—147 Jordan Mullaney, Australia 77-70—147 Michael Hendry, New Zealand 74-73—147 Cameron Davis, Australia 75-72—147 James Marchesani, Australia 74-73—147 Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 74-74—148 Daniel Nisbet, Australia 75-73—148 Harry Ellis, England 74-74—148 Sam Lee, Fiji 73-75—148 Tim Hart, Australia 75-73—148 Kieran Pratt, Australia 74-74—148 Mitchell Brown, Australia 73-75—148 Scott Hend, Australia 76-72—148 Adam Blyth, Australia 70-78—148 Chen Zihao, China 73-75—148 Taylor Macdonald, Australia 71-77—148 Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 70-78—148 Paul Maddy, England 70-78—148 Lucas Herbert, Australia 80-69—149 Daniel Gavins, England 73-76—149 Nick Cullen, Australia 76-73—149 Ewan Ferguson, Scotland 76-73—149 Rick Kulacz, Australia 75-74—149 Anthony Marchesani, Australia 76-73—149 David Boote, France 72-77—149 Jack Senior, England 71-78—149 John Senden, Australia 72-78—150 Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 78-72—150 Matthew Lisk, Australia 75-75—150 Mathew Perry, New Zealand 77-73—150 Chris Duke, Australia 75-76—151 Daniel Pearce, New Zealand 74-77—151 Cormac Sharvin, Ireland 78-73—151 Jack Wilson, Australia 77-75—152 Brett Rankin, Australia 75-77—152 Marco Iten, Switzerland 74-78—152 Dale Brandt-Richards, Australia 76-76—152 David Cooke, United States 73-79—152 Rory Bourke, Australia 74-78—152 Connor Syme, Scotland 77-76—153 Marcus Fraser, Australia 80-73—153 Matthew Guyatt, Australia 76-77—153 Adam Stephens, Australia 77-76—153 Cory Crawford, Australia 76-78—154 Peter Wilson, Australia 74-80—154 James Anstiss, New Zealand 76-78—154 Campbell Rawson, New Zealand 76-78—154 George Twyman, England 77-77—154 Robin Dawson, Ireland 80-75—155 Clement Berardo, France 80-77—157 Antonio Murdaca, Australia 84-84—168

