Australian PGA Scores

|By The Associated Press
|Friday
|At RACV Royal Pines Resort
|Gold Coast, Australia
|Purse: $1.5 million
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 72
|Second Round
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|70-65—135
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|68-68—136
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|66-70—136
|Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia
|67-70—137
|Matt Jager, Australia
|66-71—137
|Christopher Wood, Australia
|71-66—137
|Harold Varner III, United States
|69-69—138
|Paul Hayden, Australia
|72-67—139
|Andrew Johnston, England
|70-69—139
|David Bransdon, Australia
|71-68—139
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|69-70—139
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|70-69—139
|Robert Allenby, Australia
|70-70—140
|Oliver Farr, Wales
|71-69—140
|Mathew Goggin, Australia
|68-72—140
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|68-73—141
|Sam Brazel, Australia
|70-71—141
|Ben Eccles, Australia
|70-71—141
|Jae-woong Eom, South Korea
|67-74—141
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|72-69—141
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|69-73—142
|Tom Murray, England
|69-73—142
|Peter Senior, Australia
|72-70—142
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|74-68—142
|Gareth Paddison, New Zealand
|70-72—142
|Harrison Endycott, Australia
|70-72—142
|Nick Flanagan, Australia
|69-73—142
|Aaron Wilkin, Australia
|73-69—142
|Frazer Droop, Australia
|73-69—142
|Douglas Klein, Australia
|68-74—142
|David McKenzie, Australia
|73-69—142
|Troy Merritt, United States
|71-71—142
|Damien Jordan, Australia
|69-73—142
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|72-70—142
|Jordan Zunic, Australia
|70-72—142
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|73-69—142
|Rhein Gibson, Australia
|72-70—142
|Daniel Fox, Australia
|73-69—142
|Michael Wright, Australia
|72-70—142
|Peter Cooke, Australia
|73-69—142
|Josh Geary, New Zealand
|72-71—143
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|73-70—143
|Rod Pampling, Australia
|74-69—143
|Austin Connelly, Canada
|72-71—143
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|72-71—143
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|69-74—143
|Stephen Allan, Australia
|70-73—143
|Jonathan Thomson, England
|72-71—143
|Braden Becker, Australia
|70-73—143
|Matthew Stieger, Australia
|74-69—143
|Blake Proverbs, Australia
|71-72—143
|Alex Edge, Australia
|73-70—143
|Simon Hawkes, Australia
|70-73—143
|Terry Pilkadaris, Australia
|69-74—143
|Craig Ross, Scotland
|71-72—143
|James Morrison, England
|69-75—144
|Sean Crocker, United States
|73-71—144
|Zach Murray, Australia
|70-74—144
|Ashley Hall, Australia
|70-74—144
|Ryan Evans, England
|72-72—144
|Jack Munro, Australia
|73-71—144
|Hughes Joannes, Belgium
|72-72—144
|Jason Norris, Australia
|70-74—144
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|69-75—144
|Mark Brown, New Zealand
|71-73—144
|Daniel Gale, Australia
|70-74—144
|Max McCardle, Australia
|76-68—144
|Darren Beck, Australia
|73-71—144
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|70-74—144
|Tim Stewart, Australia
|70-74—144
|Ross McGowan, England
|71-73—144
|Failed To Make The Cut
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|71-74—145
|Nathan Green, Australia
|73-72—145
|Matthew Nixon, England
|72-73—145
|Aaron Pike, Australia
|72-73—145
|Aaron Townsend, Australia
|73-72—145
|Adam Burdett, Australia
|73-72—145
|Henric Sturehed, Sweden
|72-73—145
|Curtis Luck, Australia
|69-76—145
|Adam Bland, Australia
|70-75—145
|Wade Ormsby, Australia
|72-73—145
|Deyen Lawson, Australia
|76-69—145
|Cameron John, Australia
|70-75—145
|Steven Jeffress, Australia
|69-76—145
|Junseok Lee, Australia
|73-72—145
|Benjamin Clementson, Australia
|75-70—145
|Ruben Sondjaja, Australia
|72-73—145
|Richard Green, Australia
|71-75—146
|Peter O’Malley, Australia
|73-73—146
|Geoff Ogilvy, Australia
|73-73—146
|Aron Price, Australia
|69-77—146
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|72-74—146
|Kieran Muir, New Zealand
|73-73—146
|Ryan Lynch, Australia
|73-73—146
|Dale Williamson, Australia
|71-75—146
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain
|68-78—146
|James Nitties, Australia
|74-72—146
|David Smail, New Zealand
|75-71—146
|Josh Younger, Australia
|74-72—146
|Duncan Stewart, Scotland
|73-73—146
|Yuan Yechun, China
|70-76—146
|Brad Moules, Australia
|70-76—146
|Greg Chalmers, Australia
|73-74—147
|Scott Laycock, Australia
|73-74—147
|Jake Higginbottom, Australia
|73-74—147
|Jordan Mullaney, Australia
|77-70—147
|Michael Hendry, New Zealand
|74-73—147
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|75-72—147
|James Marchesani, Australia
|74-73—147
|Robert MacIntyre, Scotland
|74-74—148
|Daniel Nisbet, Australia
|75-73—148
|Harry Ellis, England
|74-74—148
|Sam Lee, Fiji
|73-75—148
|Tim Hart, Australia
|75-73—148
|Kieran Pratt, Australia
|74-74—148
|Mitchell Brown, Australia
|73-75—148
|Scott Hend, Australia
|76-72—148
|Adam Blyth, Australia
|70-78—148
|Chen Zihao, China
|73-75—148
|Taylor Macdonald, Australia
|71-77—148
|Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand
|70-78—148
|Paul Maddy, England
|70-78—148
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|80-69—149
|Daniel Gavins, England
|73-76—149
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|76-73—149
|Ewan Ferguson, Scotland
|76-73—149
|Rick Kulacz, Australia
|75-74—149
|Anthony Marchesani, Australia
|76-73—149
|David Boote, France
|72-77—149
|Jack Senior, England
|71-78—149
|John Senden, Australia
|72-78—150
|Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland
|78-72—150
|Matthew Lisk, Australia
|75-75—150
|Mathew Perry, New Zealand
|77-73—150
|Chris Duke, Australia
|75-76—151
|Daniel Pearce, New Zealand
|74-77—151
|Cormac Sharvin, Ireland
|78-73—151
|Jack Wilson, Australia
|77-75—152
|Brett Rankin, Australia
|75-77—152
|Marco Iten, Switzerland
|74-78—152
|Dale Brandt-Richards, Australia
|76-76—152
|David Cooke, United States
|73-79—152
|Rory Bourke, Australia
|74-78—152
|Connor Syme, Scotland
|77-76—153
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|80-73—153
|Matthew Guyatt, Australia
|76-77—153
|Adam Stephens, Australia
|77-76—153
|Cory Crawford, Australia
|76-78—154
|Peter Wilson, Australia
|74-80—154
|James Anstiss, New Zealand
|76-78—154
|Campbell Rawson, New Zealand
|76-78—154
|George Twyman, England
|77-77—154
|Robin Dawson, Ireland
|80-75—155
|Clement Berardo, France
|80-77—157
|Antonio Murdaca, Australia
|84-84—168