Australian PGA Scores

November 30, 2018 10:38 am
 
By The Associated Press
Friday
At RACV Royal Pines Resort
Gold Coast, Australia
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 72
Second Round
Cameron Smith, Australia 70-65—135
Marc Leishman, Australia 68-68—136
Jake McLeod, Australia 66-70—136
Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 67-70—137
Matt Jager, Australia 66-71—137
Christopher Wood, Australia 71-66—137
Harold Varner III, United States 69-69—138
Paul Hayden, Australia 72-67—139
Andrew Johnston, England 70-69—139
David Bransdon, Australia 71-68—139
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 69-70—139
Anthony Quayle, Australia 70-69—139
Robert Allenby, Australia 70-70—140
Oliver Farr, Wales 71-69—140
Mathew Goggin, Australia 68-72—140
Jason Scrivener, Australia 68-73—141
Sam Brazel, Australia 70-71—141
Ben Eccles, Australia 70-71—141
Jae-woong Eom, South Korea 67-74—141
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-69—141
Jarryd Felton, Australia 69-73—142
Tom Murray, England 69-73—142
Peter Senior, Australia 72-70—142
Nick Taylor, Canada 74-68—142
Gareth Paddison, New Zealand 70-72—142
Harrison Endycott, Australia 70-72—142
Nick Flanagan, Australia 69-73—142
Aaron Wilkin, Australia 73-69—142
Frazer Droop, Australia 73-69—142
Douglas Klein, Australia 68-74—142
David McKenzie, Australia 73-69—142
Troy Merritt, United States 71-71—142
Damien Jordan, Australia 69-73—142
Matthew Millar, Australia 72-70—142
Jordan Zunic, Australia 70-72—142
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 73-69—142
Rhein Gibson, Australia 72-70—142
Daniel Fox, Australia 73-69—142
Michael Wright, Australia 72-70—142
Peter Cooke, Australia 73-69—142
Josh Geary, New Zealand 72-71—143
Renato Paratore, Italy 73-70—143
Rod Pampling, Australia 74-69—143
Austin Connelly, Canada 72-71—143
Matthew Griffin, Australia 72-71—143
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 69-74—143
Stephen Allan, Australia 70-73—143
Jonathan Thomson, England 72-71—143
Braden Becker, Australia 70-73—143
Matthew Stieger, Australia 74-69—143
Blake Proverbs, Australia 71-72—143
Alex Edge, Australia 73-70—143
Simon Hawkes, Australia 70-73—143
Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 69-74—143
Craig Ross, Scotland 71-72—143
James Morrison, England 69-75—144
Sean Crocker, United States 73-71—144
Zach Murray, Australia 70-74—144
Ashley Hall, Australia 70-74—144
Ryan Evans, England 72-72—144
Jack Munro, Australia 73-71—144
Hughes Joannes, Belgium 72-72—144
Jason Norris, Australia 70-74—144
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 69-75—144
Mark Brown, New Zealand 71-73—144
Daniel Gale, Australia 70-74—144
Max McCardle, Australia 76-68—144
Darren Beck, Australia 73-71—144
Alexander Knappe, Germany 70-74—144
Tim Stewart, Australia 70-74—144
Ross McGowan, England 71-73—144
Failed To Make The Cut
Gavin Green, Malaysia 71-74—145
Nathan Green, Australia 73-72—145
Matthew Nixon, England 72-73—145
Aaron Pike, Australia 72-73—145
Aaron Townsend, Australia 73-72—145
Adam Burdett, Australia 73-72—145
Henric Sturehed, Sweden 72-73—145
Curtis Luck, Australia 69-76—145
Adam Bland, Australia 70-75—145
Wade Ormsby, Australia 72-73—145
Deyen Lawson, Australia 76-69—145
Cameron John, Australia 70-75—145
Steven Jeffress, Australia 69-76—145
Junseok Lee, Australia 73-72—145
Benjamin Clementson, Australia 75-70—145
Ruben Sondjaja, Australia 72-73—145
Richard Green, Australia 71-75—146
Peter O’Malley, Australia 73-73—146
Geoff Ogilvy, Australia 73-73—146
Aron Price, Australia 69-77—146
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 72-74—146
Kieran Muir, New Zealand 73-73—146
Ryan Lynch, Australia 73-73—146
Dale Williamson, Australia 71-75—146
Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68-78—146
James Nitties, Australia 74-72—146
David Smail, New Zealand 75-71—146
Josh Younger, Australia 74-72—146
Duncan Stewart, Scotland 73-73—146
Yuan Yechun, China 70-76—146
Brad Moules, Australia 70-76—146
Greg Chalmers, Australia 73-74—147
Scott Laycock, Australia 73-74—147
Jake Higginbottom, Australia 73-74—147
Jordan Mullaney, Australia 77-70—147
Michael Hendry, New Zealand 74-73—147
Cameron Davis, Australia 75-72—147
James Marchesani, Australia 74-73—147
Robert MacIntyre, Scotland 74-74—148
Daniel Nisbet, Australia 75-73—148
Harry Ellis, England 74-74—148
Sam Lee, Fiji 73-75—148
Tim Hart, Australia 75-73—148
Kieran Pratt, Australia 74-74—148
Mitchell Brown, Australia 73-75—148
Scott Hend, Australia 76-72—148
Adam Blyth, Australia 70-78—148
Chen Zihao, China 73-75—148
Taylor Macdonald, Australia 71-77—148
Ryan Chisnall, New Zealand 70-78—148
Paul Maddy, England 70-78—148
Lucas Herbert, Australia 80-69—149
Daniel Gavins, England 73-76—149
Nick Cullen, Australia 76-73—149
Ewan Ferguson, Scotland 76-73—149
Rick Kulacz, Australia 75-74—149
Anthony Marchesani, Australia 76-73—149
David Boote, France 72-77—149
Jack Senior, England 71-78—149
John Senden, Australia 72-78—150
Michael Hoey, Northern Ireland 78-72—150
Matthew Lisk, Australia 75-75—150
Mathew Perry, New Zealand 77-73—150
Chris Duke, Australia 75-76—151
Daniel Pearce, New Zealand 74-77—151
Cormac Sharvin, Ireland 78-73—151
Jack Wilson, Australia 77-75—152
Brett Rankin, Australia 75-77—152
Marco Iten, Switzerland 74-78—152
Dale Brandt-Richards, Australia 76-76—152
David Cooke, United States 73-79—152
Rory Bourke, Australia 74-78—152
Connor Syme, Scotland 77-76—153
Marcus Fraser, Australia 80-73—153
Matthew Guyatt, Australia 76-77—153
Adam Stephens, Australia 77-76—153
Cory Crawford, Australia 76-78—154
Peter Wilson, Australia 74-80—154
James Anstiss, New Zealand 76-78—154
Campbell Rawson, New Zealand 76-78—154
George Twyman, England 77-77—154
Robin Dawson, Ireland 80-75—155
Clement Berardo, France 80-77—157
Antonio Murdaca, Australia 84-84—168

