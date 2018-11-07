AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

CAN-AM 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1:35 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 7 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 11:30 a.m. (CNBC), practice, 2 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Track: ISM Raceway (oval, 1 mile).

Race distance: 312 miles, 312 laps.

Last year: Matt Kenseth won the season’s penultimate race.

Last race: Kevin Harvick snapped a 10-race winless skid in Texas

Fast facts: Joey Logano and Harvick, who held off Ryan Blaney in overtime last week, are locked into the Championship 4. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. would join them as title contenders in Miami with a win in Avondale. …Kurt Busch and Chase Elliott need a win and help, and Aric Amirola and Clint Bowyer must take first this weekend to remain alive for the title. …Harvick won the title in 2014, while Logano will be seeking his first career championship.

Next race: Ford EcoBoost 400, Nov. 18, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Florida.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

WHELEN TRUSTED TO PERFORM 200

Site: Avondale.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 p.m. & 4:35 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN), race, 3:30 p.m., NBC

Track: ISM Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps.

Last year: William Byron won after qualifying second.

Last race: Cole Custer broke through with his first victory of 2018.

Fast facts: Custer’s victory came at a perfect moment, because it made him the only driver locked into the championship race at Homestead. Tyler Reddick, Elliott Sadler and Daniel Hemric will also be qualified to compete for the title with a win on Saturday. …Justin Allgaier, Matt Tifft and Christopher Bell need wins and help for a shot in Miami. …Bell has won six times in 2018, but back-to-back crashes have derailed his title hopes.

Next race: Ford EcoBoost 300, Nov. 17, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

LUCAS OIL 150

Site: Avondale.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 10:30 a.m. & 12:05 p.m. (FS2), qualifying, 5:35 p.m. (FS1), race, 8:30 p.m., FS1.

Track: ISM Raceway.

Race distance: 150 laps.

Last year: Johnny Sauter won his second consecutive start.

Last race: Justin Haley broke through in Fort Worth.

Fast facts: Haley won for the third time this season last week, clinching a spot in the final four. Last year, the 19-year-old Haley only had three top-5 finishes — and zero wins — in 21 starts. …Sauter has also clinched a spot in the last four. Six drivers will compete for the last two spots in Arizona. … Chevrolet announced on Friday that it will have an updated Camaro SS Coupe in the Xfinity Series in 2019 and a new Silverado in the trucks circuit.

Next race: Ford EcoBoost 200, Nov. 16, Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX

Site: Sao Paulo.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8 a.m. & 12 p.m. (ESPNU); Saturday, practice, 9 a.m. (ESPNEWS), qualifying, 12 p.m.; Sunday, race, 12:10 p.m., ESPN2

Track: Jose Carlos Pace Racetrack (circuit, 2.67 miles)

Race distance: 190 miles, 71 laps.

Last year: Sebastian Vettel qualified second and finished first in Brazil.

Last race: Max Verstappen won the race in Mexico, but Lewis Hamilton clinched his fifth world title.

Fast facts: Don’t expect Hamilton to go away anytime soon. His contract with Mercedes runs through 2020. …The series has been visiting this track since 1973. Brazilians won the first three races at Interlagos, with Emerson Fittipaldi victorious in 1973 and 1974 and Carlos Pace crossing first the following year. …McLaren will bring back former Red Bull Junior Team member Sergio Sette Camara as a test and development driver next season. Camara, 20, is competing in Formula 2.

Next race: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Nov. 25, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

NHRA FINALS

Site: Pomona, California.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 4:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 3:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 6:37 p.m., FS1

Track: Auto Club Raceway at Pomona.

Last year: Brittany Force closed 2017 with a win in California.

Last race: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel, his fifth straight victory.

Fast facts: That win in Las Vegas gave Torrence his first career world championship. …J.R. Todd has a 74-point lead over defending world champ Robert Hight in Funny Car. Todd will seek his first career world title at Pomona. …Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car), Bo Butner (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) will also be defending Pomona titles.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

