AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR

FORD ECOBOOST 400

Site: Homestead, Florida.

Advertisement

Schedule: Friday, practice, 1 p.m. (NBCSN), qualifying, 6:10 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, practice, 11:35 a.m. & 2 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC.

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 mile).

Race distance: 400.5 miles, 267 laps.

Last year: Martin Truex, Jr. capped a brilliant season by winning the title race in Miami.

Last race: Kyle Busch took Phoenix, the second to last race of the season.

Fast facts: The Championship 4 will be Truex, Busch, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano. The four drivers remaining in the title hunt have combined for a staggering 100 top-10s and 22 wins in 2018. …Logano is the only driver still left in the championship hunt who has yet to win a Cup title. Logano was fourth in 2014 and second in 2016. …Busch won it all in 2015 and was second to Truex a year ago. …Harvick, who won the title four years ago, has a win and nine top-5s at Homestead.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY

FORD ECOBOOST 300

Site: Homestead.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 p.m. & 5:05 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying, 12:35 p.m. (NBCSN); race, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: Cole Custer won at Miami from the front row.

Last race: Christopher Bell, after starting all the way in 38th, won at Phoenix.

Fast facts: Bell, who led 94 laps last week, will be joined by Custer, Daniel Hemric and Tyler Reddick in the chase for a championship. … )Matt Tifft, Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric were eliminated after Phoenix. …Miami will be the last scheduled start of Elliott’s career. Sadler announced this season that he’s retiring at the end of 2018. …Jeffrey Earnhardt, the grandson of the late Dale Earnhardt, will compete in nine Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

FORD ECOBOOST 200

Site: Homestead.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:35 and 10:05 a.m., qualifying, 3:45 p.m. (FS1), race, 8 p.m., FS1.

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Race distance: 201 miles, 134 laps.

Last year: Chase Briscoe won Homestead from the pole.

Last race: Brett Moffitt took first at Phoenix.

Fast facts: Moffitt, Noah Gragson, Johnny Sauter and Justin Haley will compete for the title on Friday. ThorSport Racing teammates Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton were knocked out last week. …Sauter and Haley, teammates at GMS Racing, won their way in with victories at Martinsville and Texas. Sauter was the champion in 2016 and has made it to the final race in all three Championship 4 seasons. …Crafton hasn’t won this season. The last time he went winless was in 2012.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last week: Lewis Hamilton won his 10th race of the season. He’s now done that four times in the last five years.

Next race: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Nov. 25, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

Last race: For the first time in NHRA history, all four world champions also won the season-ending event.

Next race: Season complete.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.