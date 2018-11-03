Avalanche-Canucks Sum

Colorado 0 4 2 0—6 Vancouver 1 3 2 1—7

First Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 3 (Pettersson), 0:58.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Dries 2 (Kerfoot, Wilson), 1:38. 3, Vancouver, Boeser 4 (Goldobin, Pettersson), 5:18. 4, Colorado, Cole 1 (MacKinnon, Rantanen), 6:08. 5, Vancouver, Eriksson 1 (Gudbranson, Gaunce), 8:47. 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 10 (Rantanen, Barrie), 10:32. 7, Colorado, Kerfoot 2 (Wilson, Girard), 12:36. 8, Vancouver, Pettersson 8 (Roussel, Stecher), 17:33.

Third Period_9, Colorado, Zadorov 1 (Bourque), 1:30. 10, Vancouver, Granlund 3 (Goldobin, Hutton), 10:02 (pp). 11, Colorado, MacKinnon 11 (Landeskog, Rantanen), 18:23 (pp). 12, Vancouver, Pettersson 9 (Boeser, Horvat), 19:24.

Overtime_13, Vancouver, Pouliot 1 (Pettersson, Boeser), 4:38 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Colorado 6-12-11_29. Vancouver 8-8-14-7_37.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 2; Vancouver 2 of 4.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 3-1-1 (37 shots-30 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 6-3-0 (29-23).

A_18,334 (18,910). T_2:43.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kory Nagy.

