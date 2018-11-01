Avalanche-Flames Sums

Colorado 0 4 1—5 Calgary 0 1 5—6

First Period_None. Penalties_Frolik, CGY, (hooking), 0:34.

Second Period_1, Colorado, Kamenev 1, 3:22 (sh). 2, Colorado, Dries 1 (Barrie, Kerfoot), 5:12. 3, Calgary, Backlund 2 (Giordano, Tkachuk), 6:34. 4, Colorado, Wilson 4 (Dries, Cole), 11:04. 5, Colorado, Soderberg 5 (Bourque), 16:41. Penalties_Calvert, COL, (hooking), 1:31; Rantanen, COL, (high sticking), 8:20; Cole, COL, Major (fighting), 16:53; Bennett, CGY, Major (fighting), 16:53; Bennett, CGY, served by Dube, (instigator), 16:53; Bennett, CGY, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:53; Cole, COL, served by Dano, Major (charging), 16:53; Cole, COL, Misconduct (misconduct), 16:53.

Third Period_6, Calgary, Lindholm 9 (Giordano, Monahan), 0:47 (pp). 7, Calgary, Monahan 6 (Ryan, Hanifin), 5:21. 8, Calgary, Neal 3 (Gaudreau, Valimaki), 10:52. 9, Calgary, Giordano 2 (Tkachuk, Backlund), 13:47. 10, Calgary, Frolik 6 (Tkachuk, Brodie), 14:54. 11, Colorado, Landeskog 11 (Wilson, Kerfoot), 18:57 (pp). Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (slashing), 18:47.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 4-10-12_26. Calgary 13-13-11_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 2; Calgary 1 of 4.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 4-3-2 (37 shots-31 saves). Calgary, Smith 5-4-1 (26-21).

A_17,317 (19,289). T_2:39.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Trent Knorr.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.