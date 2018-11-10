Listen Live Sports

Avery scores 23 as Kent St. beats Cleveland St.

November 10, 2018 11:32 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Avery scored 23 points, including two free throws in the closing seconds, and Kent State never trailed in its 83-79 win over Cleveland State on Saturday night.

Antonio Williams had 18 points, CJ Williamson added 16 and Mitch Peterson scored 13 for Kent State (1-0).

Tyree Appleby scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, during a 12-2 run that made it 55-all — the first tie of the game — with 12 minutes to go. Peterson answered with a 3 that sparked an 11-0 run over the next three minutes but Stefan Kenic converted a 3-point play that pulled Cleveland State (0-2) within two with 1:11 to play. The Vikings, however, went 0 for 3 from the field from there and Avery’s free throws with 14 seconds left capped the scoring.

Appleby finished with career highs of 28 points and five 3-pointers, all in the second half.

