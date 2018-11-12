Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baldwin, Butler pull away for 84-63 win over Detroit Mercy

November 12, 2018 9:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 13 of his 26 points down the stretch as Butler pulled away for an 84-63 win over Detroit Mercy on Monday night.

Baldwin, who missed six of his first 10 field-goal attempts, made 6 of 8 over the last 14-plus minutes and finished with six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Joey Brunk added 13 points and Paul Jorgensen scored 12 for Butler (2-0).

Antoine Davis scored 20 points and Josh McFolley added 17 for Detroit (0-3).

Baldwin hit a 3-pointer nearly two minutes in that made it 3-2 and Butler led the rest of the way. McFolley scored the first five points and Davis the last 13 — including three 3s in an 81-second span — during an 18-4 run to open the second half that pulled the Titans within four, but the Bulldogs answered with nine consecutive points and later used a 21-5 run to make it 84-59 with 1:45 to play.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Butler shot 52 percent from the field and made 19-of-23 free throws.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation