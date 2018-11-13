Listen Live Sports

Ball State beats Western Michigan 42-41 in OT

November 13, 2018 10:18 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Drew Plitt threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, with only five incompletions, and Ball State beat Western Michigan 42-41 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Plitt connected with Kyle Schrank for a 2-yard touchdown on the first possession of overtime. Freshman Kaleb Eleby answered with a 1-yard sneak, but WMU’s 2-point conversion attempt was no good when LeVante Bellamy was tripped up short of the end zone.

James Gilbert had two rushing touchdowns for Ball State (4-7, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). Riley Miller, who entered with a touchdown catch in four straight games and five of six games, had 94 yards receiving and one touchdown. Morgan Hagee made six extra points to break Ball State’s program record of 122 by Ian McGarvey in 2010.

Ball State led 21-17 at halftime, led by Plitt’s 13-of-15 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Eleby, who made his debut on Oct. 25, was 20-of-29 passing for 187 yards and a touchdown for Western Michigan (6-5, 4-3), which is bowl eligible for a program-record fifth straight season. Bellamy carried it 35 times for 213 yards and a touchdown and Jamauri Bogan added 105 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

