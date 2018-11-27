Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Ball State shoots 59 percent, rolls past D-II Tiffin 108-62

November 27, 2018 9:57 pm
 
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Tayler Persons scored 20 points, Trey Moses had 14 points and 17 rebounds and Ball State rolled to a 108-62 victory over Division II Tiffin on Tuesday night.

Both Persons and Moses were 7 of 10 from the field. Zach Gunn added 17 points, made four 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds for Ball State (4-3). K.J. Walton and Tahjai Teague added 15 points apiece. The Cardinals shot 59 percent from the floor and made nine 3-pointers.

Tiffin, which averages 96.4 points, were held to just 24-of-70 shooting (34 percent) and missed 22 3-pointers. Austin Adams made 8 of 10 field goals and finished with 18 points to lead the Dragons.

The Cardinals had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 49-34 halftime advantage. Gunn’s 3-pointer stretched Ball State’s lead to 72-50 with 12:33 left.

