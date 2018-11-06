Listen Live Sports

Banks sparks second-half rally as Akron wins 70-50

November 6, 2018 9:23 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Channel Banks scored nine of his 15 points in the second half when Akron pulled away from Cedarville for a 70-50 victory in the Zips’ season opener on Tuesday night.

Akron led only 31-29 after a first half that saw five lead changes and six ties. Banks opened up the second half with a 3-pointer and the Zips would keep the lead, going up by 22 with 5:24 remaining after a 13-0 run that included two 3-pointers from Banks. A Jeremy Roscoe 3-pointer gave the Zips their largest lead of 26 with 3:40 to go.

Banks made 4 of 6 from the arc with the Zips sinking 11 3-pointers. Loren Cristian Jackson added 14 points with four 3-pointers while Jimond Ivey had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Braden Maughmer scored 15 points for the Division II Yellow Jackets.

