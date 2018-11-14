Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bar scores 20, Childs 15 for unbeaten Bradley in 73-65 win

November 14, 2018 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Koch Bar scored 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds as Bradley led all the way and defeated Jacksonville State 73-65 Wednesday night, getting off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Elijah Childs added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Braves, Darrell Brown 11 and Nate Kennell 10. Bradley owned a 31-26 edge on the boards — taking 25 off the defensive glass — holding Jacksonville State to 46-percent shooting. Bradley shot 55-percent for the game (26-47) and converted 17 of 23 free throws to Jacksonville State’s 5-of-9.

Detrick Mostella led the Gamecocks (0-3) with 13 points, Marlon Hunter 12 and Christian Cunningham 10 with nine rebounds. Jacksonville State came as close as six points, 56-50, on Hunter’s midrange jumper with six minutes remaining.

Bradley scored the next nine points over three minutes to close the door on Jacksonville State.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Somewhere over the rainbow at Boca Chica Naval Air Station

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated