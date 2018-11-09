Listen Live Sports

Barnes scores 29, Indiana State beats Green Bay 78-74

November 9, 2018 6:55 pm
 
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Barnes scored eight of his 29 points in the final 1:14, leading Indiana State past Green Bay 78-74 on Friday.

Barnes made two free throws for a 72-68 lead, and after PJ Pipes sank a 3-pointer to pull Green Bay within a point, Barnes answered with a basket in the lane.

Sophomore Tyreke Key added a career-high 22 points for Indiana State (1-1). Greg Lansing, who is the sixth head coach in program history with at least 100 victories, is tied with Royce Waltman for second with 134.

Indiana State led 40-33 after a back-and-forth first half with both teams having a 10-point lead. Key had a game-high 15 points in the first half.

Barnes, who hit a school-record 117 3-pointers last season, made his second 3-pointer of the game in the second half to move past Eddie Bird for fourth in school history.

Sandy Cohen III scored 16 points for Green Bay (1-1). He gave Green Bay its first lead of the second half at 69-68.

