Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Barriere runs for 2, passes for 2, E. Washington rolls 48-13

November 3, 2018 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Eric Barriere ran for two touchdowns and passed for two and Eastern Washington rolled to a 48-13 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Barriere scored on runs of 9 and 15 yards and finished with 64 yards on the ground to help the Eagles (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) pile up 292 of their 562 yards on the ground. Antoine Custer Jr. led the way with 122 yards on 16 attempts.

Barriere was 24-of-36 passing for 245 yards with an interception and second-half touchdowns to Dylan Ingram covering 4 yards and Johnny Edwards for 19.

Trae Riek capped the Bears’ opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard run that made the score 20-7 and Conor Regan hit Milo Hall for a 16-yard score late in the third that made it 34-13.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Northern Colorado (2-8, 2-5) had 259 yards offense with six sacks, three turnovers and three failures on fourth down.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad