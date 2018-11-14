Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bateman’s double-double sends LMU past CSU Northridge 79-64

November 14, 2018 12:12 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Batemon scored 21 points and handed out 10 assists for his first career double-double and Loyola Marymount cruise past Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Tuesday night.

Batemon hit 11 of 13 free throws and added four rebounds for the Lions (3-0), who had a 41-26 advantage on the boards. Mattias Markusson added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds — the seventh time he’s accomplished the feat. Zafir Williams added 13 points and Joe Quintana came off the bench to score 10 with five steals.

Freshman Lamine Diane hit just 1 of 8 free throws, but he still paced the Matadors (0-2) with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots. Terrell Gomez scored 14 and Elijah Harkless contributed 10 points and four assists.

LMU, which led 36-31 at halftime, made 27 of 55 shots from the floor (49 percent), including 7 of 18 from 3-point range (39 percent). Northridge hit 22 of 55 (40 percent) from the field, but just 15 of its 28 free throws (54 percent).

