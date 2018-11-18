Listen Live Sports

Batemon scores 16, Loyola Marymount beats Ohio 65-56

November 18, 2018 9:20 pm
 
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — James Batemon scored 16, Jeffery McClendon added 15, making all three of his 3-point attempts, and Loyola Marymount never trailed in a 65-56 win over Ohio in the Jamaica Classic on Sunday night.

The Lions (5-0) pulled away in the middle of the second half, going on a 17-4 run to turn a 32-all tie into a 13-point lead with 8:12 left. Loyola Marymount had its largest lead at 56-42 with 2:37 left.

The Bobcats (2-2) rallied, cutting the deficit to 61-56 on Teyvion Kirk’s layup in the final minute. But Batemon answered with a layup and two free throws to close out the win for Loyola Marymount.

Mattias Markusson added 12 points, Cameron Allen scored 10 and Dameane Douglas had 10 rebounds to go with four points for the Lions.

Jason Carter had 18 points, Kirk scored 11 and Ben Vander Plas 10 for the Bobcats.

