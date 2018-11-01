Bears-Bills Preview Capsule

CHICAGO (4-3) at BUFFALO (2-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Bears by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Chicago 4-3, Buffalo 2-6

Advertisement

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 7-5

LAST MEETING — Bills beat Bears 23-20 in OT, Sept. 7, 2014

LAST WEEK — Bears beat Jets 24-10; Bills lost to Patriots 25-6

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bears No. 15, Bills No. 28.

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (3), PASS (21).

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (3), PASS (16).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (23), PASS (32).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (15), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Homecoming for Bears LB Khalil Mack, who emerged as dominant defensive player during four-year career at University at Buffalo, only Division I school to offer him scholarship. Mack’s status uncertain, however, due to ankle injury. … Bears’ first trip to Orchard Park, New York, since 33-27 loss in 2002. Bills last “hosted” Chicago in 22-19 loss at Toronto in 2010. … QB Mitchell Trubisky has 1,223 yards passing, 13 TDs and three interceptions in past four. TD total is most in four-game span for Chicago since Sid Luckman in 1947. … RG Kyle Long out indefinitely with right foot injury against Jets. … RB Tarik Cohen had 70-yard TD catch on screen last week, 110 yards from scrimmage. … WR Anthony Miller tied for second among league rookies with four TD receptions. … Defense only NFL team yet to allow TD rushing this season. … Ranked second in NFL with 11 interceptions and 17 takeaways. … Bills’ turnover-prone QB Nathan Peterman in position to start with rookie Josh Allen ruled out (sprained elbow) and Derek Anderson’s status uncertain (concussion). … Peterman has thrown 10 interceptions on 84 career attempts (including playoffs), and lost starting job midway through 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore. … WR Terrelle Pryor has chance to play after signing Tuesday. His 235 yards receiving in six games with Jets this season are 46 short of Bills leading receiver, Zay Jones. … Bills have not scored TD in past two games, and have just two in past five. Only 13th NFL team since 1940 to score seven or fewer touchdowns in first eight games, according to Pro Football Reference. … Defense limited Patriots to four field goals and one TD. … In two wins, Bills have forced six takeaways (four fumbles, two interceptions), matching combined total in six losses (three fumbles, three interceptions). … Fantasy Tip: Cohen worthy of consideration as dual threat, and after Patriots RB James White had 79 yards receiving and TD rushing. Chicago D must-start no matter who Bills start at QB on an offense that’s allowed 29 sacks, and tied for 31st with 18 giveaways.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.