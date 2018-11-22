Listen Live Sports

Bears-Lions Stats

November 22, 2018 3:50 pm
 
Chicago 0 9 0 14—23
Detroit 0 7 6 3—16
Second Quarter

Det_Blount 4 run (Prater kick), 9:03.

Chi_FG Parkey 40, 3:58.

Chi_Mizzell 10 pass from Daniel (pass failed), :40.

Third Quarter

Det_Blount 4 run (pass failed), 1:35.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Cohen 14 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 13:40.

Det_FG Prater 20, 7:44.

Chi_Jackson 41 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:00.

A_65,684.

___

Chi Det
First downs 19 17
Total Net Yards 264 333
Rushes-yards 15-38 24-111
Passing 226 222
Punt Returns 4-46 3-25
Kickoff Returns 1-17 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-41 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-38-0 28-38-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-12 2-14
Punts 5-47.0 5-45.4
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 5-54
Time of Possession 27:14 32:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Cohen 3-14, Howard 7-13, Mizzell 1-7, Daniel 4-4. Detroit, Blount 19-88, Riddick 2-12, Zenner 2-9, Ellington 1-2.

PASSING_Chicago, Daniel 27-37-0-230, Miller 1-1-0-8. Detroit, Stafford 28-38-2-236.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 7-49, Cohen 7-45, T.Burton 4-28, Miller 3-41, Al.Robinson 2-37, Mizzell 2-21, Daniel 1-8, Bellamy 1-7, Howard 1-2. Detroit, Riddick 7-48, Ellington 6-28, Golladay 5-90, Roberts 3-16, Bellore 2-12, Blount 1-15, T.Jones 1-15, Zenner 1-4, Willson 1-4, A.Jones 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

