Bears-Lions Stats

|Chicago
|0
|9
|0
|14—23
|Detroit
|0
|7
|6
|3—16
|Second Quarter
Det_Blount 4 run (Prater kick), 9:03.
Chi_FG Parkey 40, 3:58.
Chi_Mizzell 10 pass from Daniel (pass failed), :40.
Det_Blount 4 run (pass failed), 1:35.
Chi_Cohen 14 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 13:40.
Det_FG Prater 20, 7:44.
Chi_Jackson 41 interception return (Parkey kick), 6:00.
A_65,684.
___
|Chi
|Det
|First downs
|19
|17
|Total Net Yards
|264
|333
|Rushes-yards
|15-38
|24-111
|Passing
|226
|222
|Punt Returns
|4-46
|3-25
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-41
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-38-0
|28-38-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-12
|2-14
|Punts
|5-47.0
|5-45.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|5-54
|Time of Possession
|27:14
|32:46
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Cohen 3-14, Howard 7-13, Mizzell 1-7, Daniel 4-4. Detroit, Blount 19-88, Riddick 2-12, Zenner 2-9, Ellington 1-2.
PASSING_Chicago, Daniel 27-37-0-230, Miller 1-1-0-8. Detroit, Stafford 28-38-2-236.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Gabriel 7-49, Cohen 7-45, T.Burton 4-28, Miller 3-41, Al.Robinson 2-37, Mizzell 2-21, Daniel 1-8, Bellamy 1-7, Howard 1-2. Detroit, Riddick 7-48, Ellington 6-28, Golladay 5-90, Roberts 3-16, Bellore 2-12, Blount 1-15, T.Jones 1-15, Zenner 1-4, Willson 1-4, A.Jones 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.