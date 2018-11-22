Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky out, Chase Daniel in versus Lions

November 22, 2018
 
DETROIT (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is out of the lineup and Chase Daniel is in against the Detroit Lions.

Trubisky had been doubtful to play Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

The 32-year-old Daniel is making his third career start. He had thrown just three passes over four years entering the Thanksgiving Day game.

The Lions previously ruled out rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) with injuries.

Chicago’s other inactive players are fullback Michael Burton, offensive tackle Rashaad Coward, receiver Javon Wims, tight end Adam Shaheen, defensive tackle Nick Williams and linebacker Aaron Lynch.

Detroit’s other inactive players are receiver Brandon Powell, cornerback Teez Tabor, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, defensive end Kerry Hyder and offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

